Obituary: Francisca ‘Frannie’ Hassan

Francisca “Frannie” Hassan passed away on Jan. 5, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Clarksburg, W. Virginia. Growing up, she spent her time between Clarksburg and Dearborn, Michigan. Francisca and her husband, the late Shucree, lived in Dearborn, then moved to Arizona and spent nearly 40 years there. In Arizona, Francisca was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, and a member of the local Lions Club.

Francisca was the beloved wife of the late Shucree Hassan; loving mother of Dennis (Janice), and Denise Wolcott (Robert); adoring grandmother to Ann Marie Montgomery (Elliot), and Evan; doting great-grandmother to Sonne, Bodhy and Dakota; devoted sister of the late Mary (Dec. 2002) (Curly) and Frank (Cheech) (Dec. 2023); and caring aunt to her nieces and nephews.

A service honoring Francisca’s life will take place in Spring 2024.

Memorial tributes in Francisca’s name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ, 86301. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com .

