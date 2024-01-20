OFFERS
Blind Brothers Arizona under new ownership Need2Know: Dad's Backyard Grill now open in Prescott Valley; Bennett Clinic to move to The Crossings Feb. 20; Salad and Go submits plans for restaurant in Prescott Valley United States senator congratulates local watershed coalition on $2.7M grant Quick action by search-and-rescue teams enables safe return of autistic 12-year-old Catch 22 — Day 7: Woman sought for probation violation on burglary, drug charges Construction impacts intersection on Glassford Hill Road at Highway 69 Prescott seeks new applications for multiple boards, committees, commissions Asylum seekers face new requirement to find their own interpreters Roe is gone, but Arizonans still join abortion opponents marching in D.C. Catch 22 — Day 6: Man wanted for failure to comply with probation

Obituary: Francisca ‘Frannie’ Hassan

Francisca “Frannie” Hassan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 20, 2024 8:11 p.m.

Francisca “Frannie” Hassan passed away on Jan. 5, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Clarksburg, W. Virginia. Growing up, she spent her time between Clarksburg and Dearborn, Michigan. Francisca and her husband, the late Shucree, lived in Dearborn, then moved to Arizona and spent nearly 40 years there. In Arizona, Francisca was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, and a member of the local Lions Club.

Francisca was the beloved wife of the late Shucree Hassan; loving mother of Dennis (Janice), and Denise Wolcott (Robert); adoring grandmother to Ann Marie Montgomery (Elliot), and Evan; doting great-grandmother to Sonne, Bodhy and Dakota; devoted sister of the late Mary (Dec. 2002) (Curly) and Frank (Cheech) (Dec. 2023); and caring aunt to her nieces and nephews.

A service honoring Francisca’s life will take place in Spring 2024.

Memorial tributes in Francisca’s name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ, 86301. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com .

Information provided by the funeral home.

