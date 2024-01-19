Wayfair's stock boosts after its CEO makes a tough workforce move

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Mallard Ducks taking a brief rest at the Lower Goldwater Lake Humboldt Education Foundation launches outreach to find ways to collaborate with like-minded leaders in other communities Senate Committee votes to all but eliminate commerce authority Prescott Workforce Housing Committee ideas in line with City Council goals Day 5 — Catch 22: Man sought for probation violation on drug and other charges Students far and wide participate in annual Rotary outing Samuel Lucero III, Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, now in custody Prescott Valley Police to enhance collaboration with business, community Prescott Sunup Rotary Club’s Duck Derby aims to make big splash 79 days and counting: NCAA officials, local leaders preview festivities in lead-up to men’s Final Four

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Wayfair's stock boosts after its CEO makes a tough workforce move

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: January 19, 2024 4:03 p.m.

Weeks after Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah sent a memo days before Christmas last year pushing for his workers to work “long hours” and blend together work and life, the executive has just made a major cost-cutting decision that resulted in 1,650 employees losing their jobs.

In a leaked memo sent to employees on Jan. 18, Shah claims that despite recent efforts, the company does not have a healthy foundation.

Related: Wayfair CEO sends a harsh wake-up call to employees

“Although we've taken important steps to get ourselves optimized to win and fit for the future, the reality is they have not gotten us to where we need to be, which is to have a clean organizational model that provides a healthy foundation to grow from,” wrote Shah.

Shah then tells employees in the email that the current reality of the company is due to over-hiring, which has led to the company cutting 13% of its workforce.

“The natural question is to ask 'Why?' I think the reality is that we went overboard in hiring during a strong economic period and veered away from our core principles, and while we have come quite far back to them, we are not quite there,” he wrote.

The CEO also stated in the email that “having too many great people is worse than having too few.”

BOSTON, MA - JULY 31: Wayfair employee Jay deVeer, 3D artist, works at his desk at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair on July 31, 2018.

Boston Globe&solGetty Images

“With too few, you get a lot done quickly, but you may not get everything done that you want,” he wrote. “But having too many causes inefficiency, coordination costs, and investments in lower return activities. That is what we have been experiencing and what we need to end.”

Shortly after Shah coordinated the layoffs at the company, Wayfair’s stock was up more than 8% at last check after the opening bell Friday after jumping more than 15% pre-market.

The last time Wayfair did mass layoffs was in January last year when it announced that it was cutting 10% of its workforce, which is 1,750 jobs. It has also been reported that the company has also been quietly laying off its employees in small quantities several times after their large January restructuring.

Wayfair joins a plethora of tech companies this year that have been laying off their workforce en masse. Currently in 2024, 58 tech companies have laid off their employees, resulting in 7,785 people losing their jobs, according to recent data from Layoffs.fyi.

Want to turbocharge your portfolio? Learn from the investing legends and get actionable insights. Start your Real Money Pro membership today. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: