Teen pleads guilty in Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal
Investigators stand outside a house where five immigrants from Senegal were found dead after a fire in suburban Denver on Aug. 5, 2020. One of three teens accused of starting the fire -- apparently in revenge for a stolen iPhone mistakenly traced to the residence -- pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024to one count of second degree murder. Under the plea agreement, Gavin Seymour, 19, faces between 16 and 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 15. (Thomas Peipert/AP-File)