Teen pleads guilty in Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Mallard Ducks taking a brief rest at the Lower Goldwater Lake Humboldt Education Foundation launches outreach to find ways to collaborate with like-minded leaders in other communities Senate Committee votes to all but eliminate commerce authority Prescott Workforce Housing Committee ideas in line with City Council goals Day 5 — Catch 22: Man sought for probation violation on drug and other charges Students far and wide participate in annual Rotary outing Samuel Lucero III, Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, now in custody Prescott Valley Police to enhance collaboration with business, community Prescott Sunup Rotary Club’s Duck Derby aims to make big splash 79 days and counting: NCAA officials, local leaders preview festivities in lead-up to men’s Final Four

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Teen pleads guilty in Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

Investigators stand outside a house where five immigrants from Senegal were found dead after a fire in suburban Denver on Aug. 5, 2020. One of three teens accused of starting the fire -- apparently in revenge for a stolen iPhone mistakenly traced to the residence -- pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024to one count of second degree murder. Under the plea agreement, Gavin Seymour, 19, faces between 16 and 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 15. (Thomas Peipert/AP-File)

Investigators stand outside a house where five immigrants from Senegal were found dead after a fire in suburban Denver on Aug. 5, 2020. One of three teens accused of starting the fire -- apparently in revenge for a stolen iPhone mistakenly traced to the residence -- pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024to one count of second degree murder. Under the plea agreement, Gavin Seymour, 19, faces between 16 and 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 15. (Thomas Peipert/AP-File)

Associated Press
Originally Published: January 19, 2024 12:54 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$12.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$135

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.00

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: