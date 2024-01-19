Royal Caribbean and Carnival tackle a controversial issue

Large businesses generally want to avoid making political statements.

That's a problem in a society where issues like the environment and sustainability have become politicized.

If a business, for example, decides to use recycled napkins or stop selling plastic water bottles, many people see the company going woke. In many ways, making any changes based on sustainability has been viewed as a company leaning left.

And that poses a challenge to the cruise lines. All of them have made a massive decades-long effort to go more green, involving everything from adopting new fueling systems to cutting down on plastic waste.

Making these changes is not always easy. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report, for example, tried to replace plastic water bottles with water in metal cans. That change did not last very long as passengers pushed back and the cruise line reverted to plastic bottles.

Both Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report and Royal Caribbean have gotten rid of plastic straws on their ships, but they have taken very different approaches to how they've done this.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald recently highlighted this controversy on his Facebook page.

Carnival offers only edible straws with drinks. Image source&colon Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival answers a straw controversy

Heald tries to maintain a light tone on his Facebook page even as some of his followers get nasty. He often has to deal with comments on his appearance or people making wildly inappropriate comments about his weight (a subject about which he openly shares his struggles).

Through all this, Heald has built a rapport with his followers, openly sharing about losing his mother last year and generally creating a positive space for people to ask questions about cruising. In turn he's able to handle tough queries, like one he recently addressed.

"Hey question. Jubilee. Carnival's new ship right. There are no straws. You only have what are called edible straws. These straws are for Democrats and greens. Do not tell me to buy or bring a reusable straw. I'm not washing out a straw on my cruise. I use plastic straws at home. I will not be guilted," the poster wrote.

That question cuts to the heart of the political divide with which every company must now contend. Heald answered it in a way that explains why Carnival has adopted its edible straws.

"So plastic straws. While I cannot answer for other cruise lines and what they may do, we have no problem in holding our heads high and saying we are working hard to protect the oceans we cruise on and the creatures who call those oceans home," Heald responded.

How Carnival and Royal Caribbean handle plastic straws

Heald said that Carnival still has work to do when it comes to plastic.

"And before the Gliterknickers brigade says anything, we still have some work to do and plastic water bottles and the Beards are working hard to find a replacement for these in 2024," he added, using his affectionate phrasing for the company executives.

"Now, I am not going to pretend that I am environmentalist. I cannot say that while my car has a V8 engine, I fly multiple times a day and that my underpants are not made from kale."

The brand ambassador also acknowledged that some passengers do not like the edible straws.

"I know the edible straws are not a favourite of everyone but you can bring your own straw, a stainless steel or reusable straw, but please, not plastic. We do not have a rule on bringing plastic straws on board but please try not to if you can. The Beards, myself and most of all Willy the Whale and his mates thank you."

Royal Caribbean has struggled with replacing plastic straws as well. It experimented with paper straws, and passengers complained that they melted in their drinks. The cruise line currently uses recycled biodegradable plastic straws that are more popular.

