Louis Vuitton previews a very unusual upcoming footwear collaboration

Music icon and creative visionary Pharrell Williams has had some crazy ideas during his short tenure as the menswear creative director of LVMH's (LVMHF) - Get Free Report flagship brand Louis Vuitton, but there is much more in store.

Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis&solGetty Images

At the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in Paris earlier this week, the visionary presented a range of unique footwear down the runway - a range of boots made in collaboration with VF Corp-owned (VFC) - Get Free Report, blue-collar staple Timberland .

"A classic industrial boot is proposed in wheat-colored or black waterproof scrivante nubuck lightly debossed with the Maison’s Monogram," Louis Vuitton said in a statement. "The boot likewise appears in pebble nubuck and super-grained buffalo nubuck versions. The same expression expands into a silhouette fifteen percent larger than the classic."

The highlight of the collection is a reworking of the signature Timberland 6-inch boot. Made in a silhouette that is 15% larger than a standard signature 6-inch Timberland boot, the luxe remix features Louis Vuitton's signature monogram worked into certain parts of the boots, such as the leather collar and on the inside of the tongue.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pharrell Williams shows off the boots on his own feet.

In another video shared on Instagram, Williams shows another version of the boots - a "normal" 6-inch timberland boot with the signature Louis Vuitton monogram debossed on the shoe.

Louis Vuitton footwear designer Mathias Patillon teased additional collaborative silhouettes beyond Timberland's signature 6-inch construction boot, including riding-style, all-weather boots and a taller interpretation of the classic boot.

In addition to the range of boots, a highly exclusive version of the reworked boots have been teased by Louis Vuitton, which will be made available only to select clients.

"A highly limited-edition of the design is crafted with eyelets and tongue pendants featuring the LV Monogram in genuine gold, and carried in Monogram canvas and plexiglass shoe trunks," the brand said.

LVMH's marquee brand is no stranger to collaborations outside of the luxury realm. A particular highlight of the tenure of the previous Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director - the late Virgil Abloh, was a special pair of Nike's Air Force 1 sneakers complete with Louis Vuitton branding.

