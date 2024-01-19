IKEA making big bet on new U.S. store concept

While it's gotten quite a lot of attention thanks to the metaverse in recent years, immersive shopping has actually been around in-person for quite a while.

In fact, you may not even realize that you've been doing it at your favorite stores.

One of the best examples of an immersive shopping experience is at none other than IKEA, the Swedish furniture brand with something of a cult following.

At IKEA, you either love it or you hate it. Let's explore why some folks love it. Picture this, a typical journey through your nearest IKEA on, say, a Saturday morning.

You've probably been planning your trip for quite some time. There are just over 50 locations in the U.S., so chances are, you have to drive a little while to get there. Once you park the largest car you own, you enter on the ground floor and are immediately greeted by the smell of the oh-so-familiar and warm cinnamon buns, available for sale at the food court located strategically near the entrance. The smell of cinnamon beckons you closer.

You probably grab a large cart since so many of the items are oversized (hence the large car you drove to get here), and are guided through the winding room displays and aisles — which often span multiple levels.

IKEA is notoriously difficult to navigate, and some posit that's by design. It wants even its best-planned customers to happen upon things — to discover items they may not have even considered — rather than simply dashing in and out.

This is why, if you are like so many of my family members and friends, a trip to IKEA is an all-day affair, something you train for, something you wear very comfortable shoes for, and something that requires endurance and stamina.

IKEA plans new store concepts across U.S.

But not everybody has the time or wherewithal to spend six hours in an IKEA. We have dogs and young kids and little league to coach and football to watch. Some customers, believe it or not, actually strive to dash in and dash out.

A man and a woman are seen shopping for living room furniture in a Miami IKEA store. Jeff Greenberg&solGetty Images

So in 2024, IKEA is planning to open four "Plan & Order points with pickup locations," which will let customers order a given item online and pick it up in-stores, plus ask associates any questions they might have about specifications or installation.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans for new locations and services bringing the joy of IKEA to more hearts and homes," IKEA CEO Javier Quiñones said. "Creating a home you love is about to get even simpler for everyone!"

The planned new stores will be in Austin, Texas, Atlanta and two locations in Los Angeles. Some are also planned to open in Maryland and Katy, Texas.

"These new format stores across the U.S. will increase accessibility for customers without compromising on quality or design, and customers can receive support from IKEA experts to plan and order home furnishing solutions such as kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms," IKEA writes in a press release.