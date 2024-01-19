Detroit’s upcoming NFL playoff game has a pricey surprise

If fans want to see the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in their divisional playoff game at Ford Field on Jan. 21 in person, then they will have to pay big money to see it. The demand for tickets to the game have skyrocketed to historical levels, which SeatGeek said it hasn’t seen before for any Lions game.

"Detroit is buzzing with anticipation for this weekend's Lions game at Ford Field, following the team's first playoff victory in 32 years,” said Oliver Marvin, director of business operations at SeatGeek. “This weekend's matchup is the most in-demand Lions game we've ever seen on SeatGeek, and Detroit fans are eager for a chance to see their team get to the NFC Championship."

Currently, the average resale ticket price for the highly-anticipated game is $1,127, and the get-in price is $557, according to data from SeatGeek shared with TheStreet. The prices also include taxes and additional fees. SeatGeek cites that the playoff matchup has even surpassed the demand for the upcoming Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Jan. 20, which is the second most in-demand playoff game SeatGeek has seen ahead of the weekend.

The anticipation surrounding the Lions has been on the rise in recent weeks, and the ticket prices surrounding the team’s recent games certainly reflect that. For the team’s playoff game with the LA Rams on Jan. 14, which SeatGeek notes is the second most in-demand Lions game it has ever seen, reportedly had a get-in ticket price of $402. Tickets for that game were priced higher than any other NFL playoff game that took place that weekend.

A historic game in Detroit, a freezing one in Kansas City.



Ticket prices for the NFL Playoffs are all over the place 👀 pic.twitter.com/fyzqpNJqeN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 13, 2024

The last time the Lions made it to the Super Bowl was … never, which could explain the increasing demand surrounding the team’s games as it soars through playoff season. This week’s playoff matchup could be a challenge for the Lions as the Bucs have only been in (and won) two Super Bowls, with the last one being in 2021.

To be fair, the last time the Bucs and the Lions faced off was during the week 6 of regular season on Oct. 15, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium where the Bucs lost 20-6.

Ticket prices for NFL games have been on the rise in recent years. In 2022, the average cost for an NFL ticket was $235. By 2023, the average skyrocketed to $337, according to data from TicketSmarter.

“The demand has never been higher,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman while speaking to USA TODAY Sports in September.

