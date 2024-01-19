Detroit’s upcoming NFL playoff game has a pricey surprise

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Asylum seekers face new requirement to find their own interpreters Roe is gone, but Arizonans still join abortion opponents marching in D.C. Catch 22 — Day 6: Man wanted for failure to comply with probation Picture This: Mallard Ducks taking a brief rest at the Lower Goldwater Lake Humboldt Education Foundation launches outreach to find ways to collaborate with like-minded leaders in other communities Senate Committee votes to all but eliminate commerce authority Prescott Workforce Housing Committee ideas in line with City Council goals Day 5 — Catch 22: Man sought for probation violation on drug and other charges Students far and wide participate in annual Rotary outing Samuel Lucero III, Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, now in custody

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Detroit’s upcoming NFL playoff game has a pricey surprise

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: January 19, 2024 11 p.m.

If fans want to see the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in their divisional playoff game at Ford Field on Jan. 21 in person, then they will have to pay big money to see it. The demand for tickets to the game have skyrocketed to historical levels, which SeatGeek said it hasn’t seen before for any Lions game.

"Detroit is buzzing with anticipation for this weekend's Lions game at Ford Field, following the team's first playoff victory in 32 years,” said Oliver Marvin, director of business operations at SeatGeek. “This weekend's matchup is the most in-demand Lions game we've ever seen on SeatGeek, and Detroit fans are eager for a chance to see their team get to the NFC Championship."

Related: How to watch the Super Bowl: From Peacock to CBS, 2024's game broadcasting explained

Currently, the average resale ticket price for the highly-anticipated game is $1,127, and the get-in price is $557, according to data from SeatGeek shared with TheStreet. The prices also include taxes and additional fees. SeatGeek cites that the playoff matchup has even surpassed the demand for the upcoming Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Jan. 20, which is the second most in-demand playoff game SeatGeek has seen ahead of the weekend.

The anticipation surrounding the Lions has been on the rise in recent weeks, and the ticket prices surrounding the team’s recent games certainly reflect that. For the team’s playoff game with the LA Rams on Jan. 14, which SeatGeek notes is the second most in-demand Lions game it has ever seen, reportedly had a get-in ticket price of $402. Tickets for that game were priced higher than any other NFL playoff game that took place that weekend.

A historic game in Detroit, a freezing one in Kansas City.

Ticket prices for the NFL Playoffs are all over the place 👀 pic.twitter.com/fyzqpNJqeN

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 13, 2024

The last time the Lions made it to the Super Bowl was … never, which could explain the increasing demand surrounding the team’s games as it soars through playoff season. This week’s playoff matchup could be a challenge for the Lions as the Bucs have only been in (and won) two Super Bowls, with the last one being in 2021.

To be fair, the last time the Bucs and the Lions faced off was during the week 6 of regular season on Oct. 15, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium where the Bucs lost 20-6.

Ticket prices for NFL games have been on the rise in recent years. In 2022, the average cost for an NFL ticket was $235. By 2023, the average skyrocketed to $337, according to data from TicketSmarter.

“The demand has never been higher,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman while speaking to USA TODAY Sports in September.

Investing can be hard. We make it easier. There are thousands of stocks you can invest your hard-earned money in. Our pros help you decide what stocks to buy and when to buy them. Sign up to find out what stocks we're buying now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: