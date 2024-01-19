Catch 22 — Day 6: Man wanted for failure to comply with probation

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Armando Juan Gamez.

On Aug. 3, 2021, officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle being operated by a subject known to them to have a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation it was discovered Gamez and the driver of the vehicle were in possession of 33 blue M30 pills, 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun. Both were arrested, and Gamez was placed on probation for possession of dangerous drugs.

On Aug. 30, 2021 Gamez was arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault after he was involved in a domestic violence incident in which he also threatened to kill members of his family. He was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 1.25 years and placed on four years of supervised probation upon his release.



Since his release from AZDOC Gamez has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation, and a warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.

Gamez is 31 years old, 5-foot-3, 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Gamez, could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.