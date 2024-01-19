OFFERS
Friday, Jan. 19
An 'exceptional' 6-piece towel set that Amazon shoppers buy over and over again is on sale for just $23

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 19, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The beginning of a new year is a great time to purge your linen closet of worn-out towels, blankets, and bed sheets. Consider donating them to a local animal shelter and then restocking your shelves with new items that are much more comfortable to use.

If you’re in the market for a new towel set and don’t want to spend tons of money, we’ve got you covered. A wildly popular Amazon Basics Towel Set with more than 60,000 five-star ratings is on sale for just $23 right now, which is its lowest price in over a year, according to Amazon’s price tracker camelcamelcamel. The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. If you break down the sale price, it equals just $3.83 apiece, and that’s way cheaper than other popular towel brands

Amazon Basics Six-Piece Towel Set, $23 (was $32) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Each towel is made of 100% cotton that’s free of harmful chemicals, is fade-resistant, and is described by several shoppers as “soft and absorbent.” This Gray shade is a great option since it’ll match any existing decor, but the set is also still in stock in Navy Blue, Black, Teal, and White at various price points. The set has sold over 1,000 times in the past 30 days and is among the top 10 bestsellers in Amazon’s bath towel sets category, so it’s no surprise that people love them. One five-star reviewer said they bought eight sets as Christmas gifts and added, “the quality is exceptional.”

“These are some of the best towels I have purchased in a while,” another person wrote. “I have used these daily for months now and they have not changed or faded.”

Instead of settling for thin, frayed towels, make the upgrade to the Amazon Basics six-piece set that includes everything your bathroom needs. You might also want to grab an extra set for a guest bathroom while it’s on sale for just $23. 

