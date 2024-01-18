Subway makes a major menu change

Subway has undergone a face-lift in recent months, and it appears to be ramping up its efforts to embark on its "multiyear transformation journey" by giving its menu a makeover. The fast-food chain that’s “big on size,” is expanding its footlong menu for customers who carry a sweet and savory tooth, and it claims that it will be a “perfect pairing for their favorite footlong,” according to a new press release.

Subway has announced three new 12-inch snacks called Subway Sidekicks, which is set to launch in its U.S. locations on Jan. 22.

The Footlong Cookie, which is a 12-inch chocolate chip cookie that retails for $5, has officially been announced as part of this menu update after customers already had a sneak peak of the sweet treat in 2022 and 2023 on National Cookie Day, which debuted in select restaurants.

But what hasn’t been seen before at Subway restaurants is its new Cinnabon Footlong Churro, which is “served warm” and sprinkled with Cinnabon's Makara cinnamon and sugar, and it is priced at $2.

Also, if you’re a fan of pretzels, Subway has also announced that it will be giving you 12 inches of it with its new Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel. The new “buttery and salty” snack, which sells for $3, is served with Subway’s honey mustard that “takes each bite to another level.”

The new menu update from Subway may not be the last this year as Subway North America President Douglas Fry hinted in the announcement of the menu update that there may be more to come this year.

A customer looks at the menu while waiting in line at a Subway restaurant on Jan. 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell&solGetty Images

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," said Fry in the press release. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

Subway’s new menu revamp comes after it debuted “freshly sliced meats” in its U.S. restaurants in July last year, where it introduced four new deli-style sandwiches which include: Titan Turkey, Grand Slam Ham, Garlic Roast Beef and The Beast. The restaurant claims that it is “raising the bar even higher” for its brand with the new sandwiches, and that the change comes after it overhauled its pantry of ingredients in 2021.

Subway’s menu changes come after it closed hundreds of its stores across the U.S. for the past few years while reportedly facing declining sales. Even after facing a couple of roadblocks in its business, last year Subway agreed to be acquired by Roark Capital for nearly $10 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

