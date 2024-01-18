Samuel Lucero III, Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, now in custody

The Day 4 fugitive in the Catch 22 program has been captured.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Eastern Command learned Jan. 18, based on anonymous information, that fugitive Samuel Lucero III was staying in a camper in the Verde Village just outside of Cottonwood.

Lucero was wanted for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, theft of a vehicle and disorderly conduct resulting from an incident in October 2022.

On Jan. 18, after receiving information through the Yavapai Silent Witness tip line, YCSO deputies took Lucero into custody without incident. He is now in the Yavapai County jail.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.