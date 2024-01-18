Obituary: Diana Sue Gunnoe ‘Dee Dee’

Diana Sue Gunnoe "Dee Dee" passed away on Jan. 13, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. The beloved daughter of Robert Gunnoe of Prescott, Arizona, and Melinda Smith of Long Beach, California, Dee Dee was born June 28, 1967 in Inglewood, California. Dee Dee attended Wilson High School in Long Beach where she particularly enjoyed gymnastics, singing, painting and other artwork. She also loved animals and she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse later in her career. She is survived by her parents, her son Matthew Barnett of Seattle WA, her brother Kevin Smith of Garden Grove, CA, as well as nieces and nephews Ashley, Shelby and Shawn.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the family.