Obituary: Carolyn M. Barron

Carolyn M. Barron April 5, 1930 - Dec. 21, 2023



At 93 Carolyn M. Barron passed away in her sleep under the loving care of her daughter in Lompoc, California. She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Margaret Diebel Gammel who affectionately called her, "The Blue Baby."





After her father Robert L. Gammel died, Margaret and her youngest children moved to Clovis, California. Carolyn attended Clovis High School and after graduation she married the love of her life Richard J. Barron. They moved throughout the Southwest, made lifelong friends, started a family, then settled in Prescott, Arizona, where Carolyn worked at Safeway for many years until retirement. They moved again to SLO County, California and enjoyed their family, the ocean and walks on the beach. Later, Carolyn and her dear friend Don Doris visited many parts of the world on luxury cruise liners and attended weekly social events. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and reading, but she especially loved to dance! Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Maxine Cook and Lucille Ryan, brothers Robert Gammel and Lloyd Gammel and her husband Richard Barron. She is survived by her sister Loretta Gooch Simonetti, daughter Michele Barron, son Eric Barron (Kimberly), granddaughter Sarah Houlihan (Christian) and great-grandson Barron Houlihan.





A private family service will be held at a later date. Information provided by the family.