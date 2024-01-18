Jeep has a strong rebuttal against Tesla with its new, sleek, luxurious electric SUV

Jeep, the purveyor of vehicles like the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee is about to join a crowded field of luxury SUVs that includes the likes of BMW (BMWYY) - Get Free Report, Mercedes (DDAIF) - Get Free Report, Audi (AUDVF) - Get Free Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Jeep

The Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report brand announced on Jan. 18 that it plans to launch its first "global battery-electric vehicle," the Wagoneer S in the fall of 2024.

The new EV is a follow-up to the Wagoner S concept car first revealed in 2022. The sole image released by the manufacturer shows that the front end shares many of the same design cues as the concept first shown nearly two years ago.

Though the electric SUV shares its name with the king-size, gas guzzling Wagoneer and even bigger Grand Wagoneer, the S in its name can theoretically be interpreted as "small," as the original concept shows a more compact footprint and a curvier body than its bigger, boxier siblings.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept Jeep View the 3 images of this gallery on the original article

Smaller, yes, but the S should not suggest that it is slow. According to Jeep, the electric powertrain of the Wagoneer S makes 600 horsepower and is capable of rocketing the Jeep to a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds - about .3 seconds faster than a standard Tesla Model X.

No details about range or battery capacity have been disclosed by Jeep, but the SUV brand says that the Wagoneer S will offer the brands signature "4xe capability" with all all-terrain management.

Jeep says that the Jeep Wagoneer S will be sold in the United States in the fall of 2024 before hitting key markets around the world.

