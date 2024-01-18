OFFERS
Costco shoppers buying up cheap dupe for popular $1200 luxury item

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: January 18, 2024 4:37 p.m.

When you pause to consider some of the greatest wonders and inventions of our time, what comes to mind? 

Perhaps it's the many medical advances we've happened upon. Or maybe it's electric vehicles. It could be our ever-advancing air and space travel. Or even those little robo mall cops that roll around looking for theft and vagrancy. 

Related: Uber shutting down popular billion-dollar service

If you're more inclined toward the retail and consumer side of things, you might even go as far as to say that Costco  (COST) - Get Free Report is one of the greatest treasures of our generation. 

And you wouldn't be alone. 

Costco boasts nearly 130 million members and continues opening warehouses across the world. In January, it opened its first location in southern China to much delight and fanfare. 

The first location is positioned in Shenzhen, also referred to as "China's Silicon Valley." It features 44,500-square-meters of warehouse, plus the usual staples, such as cheaper fruit, produce, and the famous Costco rotisserie chicken. It also had some new items as a part of the attraction, including a five foot tall bear named "Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear," from the hit movie "Toy Story."

Naturally, people crowded to the opening. Some had to wait over an hour just to gain entry.  

The Costco Wholesale Corp. store in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Costco selling out of dupe product

But the brand new Costco in China isn't the one having all the fun. Back stateside, customers are clamoring for a new item that looks awfully similar to one you'd typically only see in boutiques and upmarket stores.

Eagle-eyed customers began noticing the perfect dupe for the Anthropologie Primrose mirror, which usually retails for close to $1200. The Costco version, called the Ravena Floor Mirror, features similar dimensions and an eerily similar aesthetic, costs just $149.99. 

"FINALLY!!! The Costco mirror is making its rounds through the regions and it was worth the wait!!!" Instagram account @CostcoHotFinds wrote on Instagram featuring a video of the mirror.  

View the original article to see embedded media.

Many customers report that their Costcos have already sold out of the mirror, though some are still able to find it online. 

"That is very pretty. Still saving up for the Anthropologie one though," one user wrote on Instagram of the dupe. 

"Just called them near me, it is sold out, and not expected to be restocked in the near future. If you can grab one, don't debate it... Just do it!" another wrote. 

Shoppers also report that Sam's Club has a similar-looking mirror, and some prefer it. It retails for $149.98.

"Sam’s club beat Costco at the Anthro dupe. I scored the Sam’s one and have to say, I’m surprised I like the Sam’s one better! I usually choose Costco over Sam’s any day!" one user wrote.

