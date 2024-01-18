Beloved designer brand retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Mallard Ducks taking a brief rest at the Lower Goldwater Lake Humboldt Education Foundation launches outreach to find ways to collaborate with like-minded leaders in other communities Senate Committee votes to all but eliminate commerce authority Prescott Workforce Housing Committee ideas in line with City Council goals Day 5 — Catch 22: Man sought for probation violation on drug and other charges Students far and wide participate in annual Rotary outing Samuel Lucero III, Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, now in custody Prescott Valley Police to enhance collaboration with business, community Prescott Sunup Rotary Club’s Duck Derby aims to make big splash 79 days and counting: NCAA officials, local leaders preview festivities in lead-up to men’s Final Four

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Beloved designer brand retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: January 18, 2024 11:06 p.m.

Luxury designer retailers incurred economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic beginning in 2020 with some forced to file for Chapter 11 protection to reorganize their debts and others liquidating and closing their stores.

Luxury department store Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 closing all of its stores, but it still operates e-commerce sales. Tailored Brands, operator or Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks stores, was also forced to file for Chapter 11 in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, but that company rose from the rubble and continue operating brick and mortar locations today.

Related: Popular craft beer brand files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020, eliminated $4 billion in debt, emerged from bankruptcy in September 2020 and continues operating 36 stores nationwide, according to its website.

More high-end retailers file Chapter 11

Another high-end brand retailer Century 21 filed for Chapter 11 the same month Neiman Marcus was emerging from bankruptcy in 2020. The retailer shuttered 13 stores in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania but had a goal of making a comeback. Less than three years later, the retailer opened its new flagship store in May 2023 in Manhattan and now offers four floors of apparel and fashion accessories from brand names like Versace, Givenchy, Fendi, Chloe, and Hugo Boss.

Luxury apparel chain Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020 and was sold to Authentic Brands and mall operator Simon Property Group out of bankruptcy. The chain of luxury fashion stores currently operates about 150 locations nationwide.

The designer and manufacturer of such brands as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Under Armour, Centric Brands, also felt the crunch from the Covid pandemic as it filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 to reorganize its debts, received plan confirmation in September 2020 and emerged from Chapter 11 in October 2020.

Anne Fontaine store atmosphere during Gotham Magazine's Celebration of The 30th Anniversary of Miracle on Madison Avenue on Dec. 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Gotham Magazine)

Mark Sagliocco&solGetty Images

Anne Fontaine files bankruptcy in U.S.  

Anne Fontaine USA, the U.S. affiliate of the Paris-based luxury boutique chain, on Jan. 16 filed for Chapter 11 Subchapter V bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, asserting that the company has not been able to recover from financial distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Law360 reported.

The New York-based affiliate in its Chapter 11 petition listed about $11.4 million in assets and $6.44 million in liabilities, which were mostly unsecured debts owed to landlords for rent. Its largest unsecured creditors included landlords Geary-Market Investment Co., owed $620,000; RB ATLT LLC, owed $410,000; and SL Green Realty, owed $239,025.

Anne Fontaine operates 17 luxury boutique locations in the U.S., but globally, the parent company also has 19 in Europe, three in the Middle East and three in Asia, according to its website . The retailer also has an e-commerce presence on its website, offering its Parisian-inspired luxury fashion apparel, shoes, handbags and other accessories.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly reduced the affiliate's gross revenue in 2020, as it reported $9.1 million in gross revenue that year compared to $18.1 million in 2021 and $20.3 million in 2022, according to the company's petition. The company did not list revenue figures from 2019 or 2023.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: