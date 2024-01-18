A 'soft and cozy' flannel sheet set that Amazon shoppers call 'perfect for winter' is just $37 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With some parts of the country reaching below-zero temperatures the past few weeks, it’s safe to say that this has already been a harsh winter for a lot of places, so if your all-season bedding isn’t cutting it, you’re not alone. Now is the prime time to swap your old worn-out sheets with a soft and cozy flannel set that’ll help keep you warm all night.

It’s no secret that new bedding can be expensive, but thankfully, the Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheet Set is on sale for just $37 at Amazon, a 54% discount. Add a set or two to your cart ASAP because this is a limited-time Lightning Deal that probably won’t last much longer, especially since shoppers can save a whopping $43 on the four-piece set. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases that are all made of soft cotton flannel fabric. It has a brushed finish that gets softer over time, and several shoppers suggest washing the sheets at least once before using them to remove any excess lint and ensure they’re as cozy as can be.

“I have about eight sets of these Laura Ashley Flannels,” one five-star reviewer said. “They go on in the fall and I use them until spring. When you get them, wash and dry and they will fuzz up amazingly and become so, so soft! My husband buys me a new set every year… yes I’m obsessed.”

Laura Ashley Home Collection Premium Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, From $37 (was $80) at Amazon

If you hate your sheets bunching up throughout the night or slipping off the mattress every time you move, then you’ll love that the fitted sheet accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick. It’s made with premium elastic on all four sides to help keep it in place no matter what.

The sheet set is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes and can be ordered in a variety of colors at various prices. The full size in the print Audrey Pink/Cream offers the highest discount — while the Lightning Deal is still live — and features a floral pattern that’ll look great no matter the season, so if you get cold in the spring or fall, it’ll still fit right in with existing decor.

More than 6,000 shoppers have given this flannel sheet set five stars and most of them describe it as “soft and cozy” and “perfect for winter.”

“These are my new favorite sheets,” one reviewer wrote. “I'm going to order more. They're comfy, warm, soft, and the fitted sheet has stayed put on my mattress. They match perfectly with the crazy soft Amazon Basics comforter I bought.”

There’s no promise that this deal will still be available tomorrow, so don’t miss your chance to dress your bed with the Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheets for just $37.