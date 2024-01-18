A 'soft and cozy' flannel sheet set that Amazon shoppers call 'perfect for winter' is just $37 for a limited time

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Sunup Rotary Club’s Duck Derby aims to make big splash 79 days and counting: NCAA officials, local leaders preview festivities in lead-up to men’s Final Four AZ candidates need permission to run under No Labels banner Governor’s budget proposal to eliminate $15.3M for Rodeo Grounds raises concerns among local officials District leaders and student representatives argue state proficiency scores don’t equal learning AG Mayes: ACC ‘CEO Forums’ are unconstitutional PUSD will not seek one-item $13M bond this year, as district leaders prefer to wait Yavapai County reminds voters of important dates for upcoming Presidential Preference Election Prescott man jailed on multiple drug, weapons charges Rodeo Roundup: Honoring a great leader

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A 'soft and cozy' flannel sheet set that Amazon shoppers call 'perfect for winter' is just $37 for a limited time

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 18, 2024 6:25 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With some parts of the country reaching below-zero temperatures the past few weeks, it’s safe to say that this has already been a harsh winter for a lot of places, so if your all-season bedding isn’t cutting it, you’re not alone. Now is the prime time to swap your old worn-out sheets with a soft and cozy flannel set that’ll help keep you warm all night.

It’s no secret that new bedding can be expensive, but thankfully, the Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheet Set is on sale for just $37 at Amazon, a 54% discount. Add a set or two to your cart ASAP because this is a limited-time Lightning Deal that probably won’t last much longer, especially since shoppers can save a whopping $43 on the four-piece set. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases that are all made of soft cotton flannel fabric. It has a brushed finish that gets softer over time, and several shoppers suggest washing the sheets at least once before using them to remove any excess lint and ensure they’re as cozy as can be.

“I have about eight sets of these Laura Ashley Flannels,” one five-star reviewer said. “They go on in the fall and I use them until spring. When you get them, wash and dry and they will fuzz up amazingly and become so, so soft! My husband buys me a new set every year… yes I’m obsessed.” 

Laura Ashley Home Collection Premium Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, From $37 (was $80) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

If you hate your sheets bunching up throughout the night or slipping off the mattress every time you move, then you’ll love that the fitted sheet accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick. It’s made with premium elastic on all four sides to help keep it in place no matter what.

The sheet set is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes and can be ordered in a variety of colors at various prices. The full size in the print Audrey Pink/Cream offers the highest discount — while the Lightning Deal is still live — and features a floral pattern that’ll look great no matter the season, so if you get cold in the spring or fall, it’ll still fit right in with existing decor.

More than 6,000 shoppers have given this flannel sheet set five stars and most of them describe it as “soft and cozy” and “perfect for winter.

“These are my new favorite sheets,” one reviewer wrote. “I'm going to order more. They're comfy, warm, soft, and the fitted sheet has stayed put on my mattress. They match perfectly with the crazy soft Amazon Basics comforter I bought.”

There’s no promise that this deal will still be available tomorrow, so don’t miss your chance to dress your bed with the Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheets for just $37. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: