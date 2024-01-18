OFFERS
A highly rated heated blanket Amazon shoppers call a 'toasty cocoon of happiness' is on sale for just $50

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 18, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter is in full swing, which means now is a great time to invest in warm bedding. Sure, you could dress your mattress with flannel sheets and a cozy comforter, but nothing beats a heated blanket during frigid nights.

Luckily, the full-sized Sunbeam Heated Blanket in the color Admiral Blue is on sale for just $50 right now and is backed by nearly 33,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s a solid choice. It’s among the top 10 bestsellers in Amazon’s electric blankets category and has sold over 2,000 times in the past 30 days. We aren’t shocked that so many people swear by it considering it’s made of soft fleece material and offers 12 heat settings that allow you to customize your experience depending on your preferences. You can also set a timer for up to 12 hours and it will automatically shut off once it’s reached the limit as a safety precaution. 

Sunbeam Royal Ultra Fleece Heated Electric Blanket, From $50 (was $80) at Amazon

Get it.

Although the blanket is available in various colors and multiple sizes (throw, full, queen, and king), the full size is the best deal right now while it’s $30 off. It can be used as a comforter or an oversized throw blanket and unlike other similar styles, this electric blanket is machine washable for easy cleaning as long as you remove the controller beforehand. That means you can toss it in the washer and dryer with all your other bedding without worry.

This heated blanket has risen in popularity recently, so much so that it jumped from a sales ranking of 184 to 4 on Amazon’s movers and shakers list. Several five-star reviewers love it so much, they deemed it the “best on the market.”

“This blanket is my snuggly, toasty cocoon of happiness this winter,” another shopper wrote. “For those of you like me, whose fingers and toes are always little ice cubes, and who find winter wonderful if, and only if, you can get cozy and warm, then I'd highly recommend this blanket.”

Order the Sunbeam Heated Blanket now and it can arrive in as little as two days with Prime to ensure you’ll have it just in time for the weekend. 

