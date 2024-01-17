Worship News: Jan. 18, 2024

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Jan. 18, 2024:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Bo” Jan. 20. “Tu B’Shvat Birthday of Trees” Jan. 25. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) discusses “can we achieve equality and peace?” Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom Friday 5 p.m. MST. Free 5784 calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. Life is a time for you to learn and grow. The experiences you have throughout your life are helping you grow into your potential as a child of God. The trials you face can help build your character by providing resistance that leads you to grow spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Our Sunday worship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship. At 11 a.m. there is an adult Bible study. On Tuesday we offer an adult Bible study beginning at 10 a.m. And a women’s Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. God loves you!

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “No Hurry, No Worry” Livestream is available on YouTube at www.pccaz.org “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-910-1909. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Giving All Life a Chance to Live 10 a.m. Communion Worship. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Galatians” study. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: “Unshakable” Women’s Fellowship and Study. 10 a.m. Contemporary Worship Jan. 28. 4 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Communion and Ashes.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Friday, Jan. 19 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Oneg begins at 5 p.m. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Adult education presents Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court Sunday at 1 p.m. For information, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. Jan. 21, Rev. Patty Willis: “This Wild and Precious Life.” Hear the life lessons of a few of our members and friends. Feel awe at the stories of those who live among us. LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterwards. prescottuu.org

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott. Join us at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Sundays in downtown Prescott. Sunday school classes for adults and children offered during both services. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more or watch online (8:30 a.m.) at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. St Luke’s Episcopal Church invites everyone to worship, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. Wednesday healing service. 928-237-1576 for information. Youth Ministry is back! 9 to 9:50 a.m. organizing meeting, let us hear from you what you are interested in. All parents and grandparents are encouraged attend with everyone interested. Blessings.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive, 11 a.m. Dr. Will Fisher, a practicing Quaker, will speak on the history, the people and the beliefs of the Religious Society of Friends. Music: Maria and Henry Flurry. Coordinator: Sue Tone.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings for beautiful music and a powerful message. Hear Pastor John Morris, M.Div., take us through a series on The Sermon on the Mount, Jesus’s timeless message of hope and liberation. Trinity Presbyterian is a place where neighbors become friends!

- Mountain Reformed Church, Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm will deliver the message “The Time Has Come” based on Scripture 1 Corinthians 7:29-31 and Mark 1:14-20. Special music by Craig Ralston. Please join us for worship! mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services:

8 and 10:30 a.m., Traditional; 9 and 10:30 a.m., Contemporary; ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am. this Sunday. We are a Christ-centered, Bible-teaching church and we would love to meet you! - Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott United Methodist Church. 505 W Gurley St.“Travels of (Apostle) Paul: Athens” begins new sermon series by Rev. Dan Hurlbert at Arizona’s oldest Protestant church. Onsite worship services 5 p.m. Saturday, casual; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, traditional. also online at facebook.com/prescottumc, plus “Prayer Time” 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

- Christview Church, 8766 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley Come join us at Christview Church, where we focus on Christian discipleship, Christ-centered worship and Biblically based teachings at 10 a.m., Sunday mornings. For more information check out our website at ccpvaz.org or call 928-442-6885. Come, fellowship with us.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. All are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 a.m. Sunday Jan. 21, worship service. Be inspired by the message of Pastor Elizabeth LeMaster “A Second Time.” Watch livestream at Facebook/CVUMC2 or chinovallyumc.org. Remember God Loves You & So Do We!

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road Prescott. Traditional Sunday worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11 a.m. Sunday school for adults at worship hours. Children and Youth at 9:30 a.m. AWANA and Youth Sunday nights at 5 p.m. willowhills.church.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday Worship. 9 a.m. Livestreamed on YouTube. Childcare at 11 a.m. ELCA Lutheran, welcoming and affirming to all people! Grief Support Group 1 p.m.second and fourth Thursdays. Visit our website at elcpvaz.org.

- Aglow Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m.

- Living Faith Church, 7225 N Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Non-denominational.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church 150 Fleury St., 928-445-3141.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build Your Faith Through Biblical Knowledge & Teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. - The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, please enter through the back door for More info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/adult Bible study,

9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us/ Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley We are a non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St Luke Christian Center Ministries, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.