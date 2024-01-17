OFFERS
This under-the-radar towel warmer at Amazon that shoppers say 'drastically improved' winter is now $71 off

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 17, 2024 9:10 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Many parts of the country are experiencing an arctic freeze, which means temperatures are dropping below zero for several days. If you already have a space heater and are searching for other ways to stay warm, you’re in for a treat.

The Flyhit Luxury Towel Warmer is a hidden gem at Amazon that’s currently on sale for just $79, a 47% discount from the original $150 price. Although it doesn’t have tons of reviews quite yet, it’s the no.3 bestseller in the towel warmers category and you’ll notice it’s by far the cheapest option compared to other bestsellers. Over 700 warming buckets have sold in the past 30 days and we anticipate it’ll continue to rise in popularity as the cold weather continues. One shopper said, “my winter has been drastically improved” since purchasing one and added, “I am looking forward to warming up other things like throw blankets, sweatshirts, and socks too.”

Flyhit Luxury Towel Warmer, $79 (was $150) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

This towel warmer has a 20-liter capacity measuring 13.4 inches long, 13.3 inches wide, and 21.9 inches high. It offers enough space to hold two large bath towels at once or a set of bed sheets without taking up a ton of space in your bathroom. Plus, it weighs just under 11 pounds, so it can easily be moved from one room to another for added convenience.

Its user-friendly design has an on/off button and “work” button that starts the warming process instantaneously. It’ll evenly heat towels and other linens all the way through in just 25 minutes and there’s an option to set timers for up to four hours if you’d like to keep your items warm for longer periods of time. Make sure to only use it with heat-resistant fabrics like cotton and avoid chemical fiber towels. Also keep in mind that it’s a warming tool, not a dryer.

As extra safety precautions, the warmer features a wooden lid, a fire-resistant plastic exterior, and a triple-layer temperature control system that prevents overheating. If it starts to get too hot, the machine will automatically shut off to allow it to cool down.

More than 160 shoppers have purchased one and rated it five stars for how well it works. One person wrote that it “makes life so much nicer” and many compare it to a professional spa.

“The Flyhit towel warmer has turned my bathroom into a spa-like retreat,” one five-star reviewer said. “It’s a small investment that transforms everyday routines into indulgent self-care rituals. The generous capacity is a game changer, allowing for the pampering of both body and soul. Bathrobes, blankets, or multiple towels — it handles them with ease.”

There is no better time than now to purchase a towel warmer considering some states are experiencing record-low temperatures and several inches of snow. The Flyhit Towel Warmer is one of the best available, especially while it’s on sale for just $79. 

