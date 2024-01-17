Rumble Gives Back Its Trump Bump - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Rumble surging 7% on Trump's Iowa win, Spirit's blocked merger with JetBlue, a slowing market for Chinese EVs, and a favorable verdict for Natera. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about where Jim Harbaugh might coach in 2024, and NFL playoff surprises. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

