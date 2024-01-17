OFFERS
Yavapai County reminds voters of important dates for upcoming Presidential Preference Election Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ explores the ‘darker side’ of old Prescott, and Arizona, in the late 19th century Arizona Families Rebate recipients will need to report rebate income on tax returns Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements

Rumble Gives Back Its Trump Bump - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: January 17, 2024 7:24 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Rumble surging 7% on Trump's Iowa win, Spirit's blocked merger with JetBlue, a slowing market for Chinese EVs, and a favorable verdict for Natera. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about where Jim Harbaugh might coach in 2024, and NFL playoff surprises. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

