Obituary: Carolyn Savage

Carolyn Savage was born 7/19/1940 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Woody and Clara Mercer. Soon after Carolyn’s birth, the family relocated to Imperial, California where she spent her childhood and attended most of her school years.

Prior to starting high school, they relocated again to Yuma, Arizona where she attended and graduated from Yuma High School. This is where she met her husband, of nearly 58 years, Claude Savage.

Carolyn had two children, Cris Ball and Denise Ball. Together Claude and Carolyn had two sons Warren Savage and Darren Savage.

They would raise their family between living in Bard, California and Yuma, Arizona. Carolyn loved nothing more than to spend time with her family and closest friends. Carolyn was the Postmaster for Bard, California spending over 20 years in postal career. Carolyn and Claude spent much time in the Prescott area knowing it would be where they would call home upon retiring.

Carolyn and Claude moved to Prescott in the early 90’s.

They belong to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Upon retiring she spent her time involved with the church, spending time with family, and traveling as much as possible.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother Rocky Mercer and her son Cris Ball.

She is survived by her by her husband William Claude Savage - her sisters - Debbie (Rob) Nickerson, Sue Shanabarger, Brother- Lonnie Mercer, daughter-Denise Ball, and sons-Warren (Jodi) Savage, Darren (Maria) Savage. Carolyn had 5 grandchildren - Justin, Adam, Michael, Ashley, Natasha, and she also has 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.