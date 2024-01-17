Obituary: Carol June Little-Skaggs

Carol June Little-Skaggs, born Carol June Van Wyckhouse on June 17, 1927, in Rochester, New York, peacefully passed away on Dec. 19, 2023, at the age of 96 in Prescott, Arizona.

Carol was a loving and resilient woman who radiated a positive view of life and accepted people as they were. She was always there to support others, rejoicing in accomplishments and providing solace during trying times. Carol is survived by her sons J. Lanier Little (Susan), Robert Little (Zena), Brian Little (Keri), Joel Little (Teri), and stepson Steve Little. She is also survived by her step-daughters Rhonda Black and Roberta Carrillo. Carol leaves behind a beautiful legacy through her 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, sisters Arlene and Doris, and brothers Alvin and Bob. Carol was also preceded in death by her husbands, Jere Hendricks, Marlin Leroy Little, Robert C. Skaggs, and stepson Robert C. Skaggs Jr.

Injured as a child when run over by a produce truck, Carol never forgot the loving care she received from her nurses. At the age of 18, Carol enrolled at Christian Sanitarium School of Nursing in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where she studied from 1945 to 1947. Her graduation, after “the best three years” of her life, was a dream fulfilled. Carol worked as an office administrator for Doctors Harris, Vaubel and Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, for 22 years. She retired in 1985. Her professional capabilities and her personal compassion were hallmarks of her career. In her free time, Carol loved to travel. She had a wonderful soprano voice that she shared in church choir and in solos. While undoubtedly a chore with five boys, Carol took pride in her preparation of family meals and in developing and passing along recipes enjoyed today. In her later years, she was an avid puzzler.

Carol found joy and strength in her faith, attending Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Prescott, Arizona, and Ambassador Heights Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Her spiritual journey was an important part of her life, and her Christian witness has touched and impacted the lives of many. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship on Jan. 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. Following the service, a reception will be held to honor Carol’s memory. She has been interred beside her husband, Marlin Little, in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. The family appreciates the assistance they have received from Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona.

Carol June Little-Skaggs will be dearly missed by her family, her friends, and by all those whose lives she touched with her love and compassion. May she rest in peace in her heavenly home.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

