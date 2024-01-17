Marc Benioff and Sam Altman at odds over core values of tech companies

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Governor’s budget proposal to eliminate $15.3M for Rodeo Grounds raises concerns among local officials District leaders and student representatives argue state proficiency scores don’t equal learning AG Mayes: ACC ‘CEO Forums’ are unconstitutional PUSD will not seek one-item $13M bond this year, as district leaders prefer to wait Yavapai County reminds voters of important dates for upcoming Presidential Preference Election Prescott man jailed on multiple drug, weapons charges Rodeo Roundup: Honoring a great leader Day 4 - Catch 22: Man sought on theft, aggravated assault charges Arizona’s policies foster culture of fear, create barriers to mental health care for undocumented communities Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Marc Benioff and Sam Altman at odds over core values of tech companies

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: January 17, 2024 9:19 p.m.

Most recently exemplified by a copyright lawsuit filed by the New York Times against Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report and its artificial intelligence partner OpenAI, the tech industry has lately been at odds with the creative industry. 

The focus of this conflict is a difference in opinion over the "fair use" doctrine, which has yet to be clarified by the U.S. Copyright Office, and how it relates to the construction of commercialized AI models.

The tech and AI companies have largely argued that it is fair use to train their models on content scraped from every corner of the internet; the artists and organizations creating that content disagree. 

Related: ChatGPT maker has a strong response to New York Times lawsuit

The Times' lawsuit alleges rampant copyright infringement by OpenAI and Microsoft, both in the inputs and outputs of its generative AI models, something the Times argued represents a significant threat to its business. 

The suit cited dozens of examples of AI-generated output that copied Times articles almost verbatim. 

"If Microsoft and OpenAI want to use our work for commercial purposes, the law requires that they first obtain our permission," a Times spokesperson said. "They have not done so."

It is a standpoint that Marc Benioff — the CEO of the software giant Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Free Report and the owner of Time Magazine — agrees with.

Related: The ethics of artificial intelligence: A path toward responsible AI

Marc Benioff: 'All the training data has been stolen'

"We need to address tech companies' core values," Benioff told Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday. "What is really important to these tech companies and how they operate is everybody's business. Our intellectual property, your stories, your work, surfacing in these results because all the training data has been stolen."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff called the training data that powers Large Language Models (LLMs) "stolen."

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

On the front end, Benioff said, people now have access to highly commoditized user interfaces powered by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. 

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is valued at $86 billion; Microsoft, which invested $13 billion into the startup, is valued at nearly $3 trillion. A subscription to ChatGPT Plus costs users $20 per month. 

But the thing powering those "highly commoditized" LLMs, Benioff said, is "this broad set of training data which has been basically ripped off." 

"If you're going to use this data, I think probably there's a pretty great company to be built on a standardized set of training data that lets all these companies play a fair game and lets the content creators get paid fairly for their work," he said. "I think that bridge has not yet been crossed and that's a mistake by the AI companies."

Related: Copyright expert predicts result of NY Times lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI

OpenAI: 'It would be impossible' to train without violating copyright

OpenAI, however, which has recently signed licensing deals with The Associated Press and Axel Springer, has said that "it would be impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials."

The company reiterated in response to the Times' lawsuit that it believes training is fair use and, despite this belief, allows an opt-out process for publishers who don't want their data scraped. 

Opting out does not erase previously garnered data from existing models. 

"OpenAI’s lobbying campaign, simply put, is based on a false dichotomy (give everything to us free or we will die) — and also a threat: either we get to use all the existing IP we want for free, or you won’t get to generative AI anymore," AI researcher Gary Marcus said at the time. "But the argument is hugely flawed."

Marcus said that content creators are not arguing that tech companies should not be allowed to use their content; the argument, similar to Benioff's own stance, is that tech companies should pay to use that content. 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, also speaking to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, said that the recent spate of copyright lawsuits filed against his company are "important, but not for the reason people think."

"There is this belief held by some people that 'you need all of my training data and my training data is so valuable,' and actually, that is generally not the case. We do not want to train on the New York Times' data, for example," he said. 

Altman told Bloomberg that, as AI models get more powerful, "no one knows what happens next."

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The focus of OpenAI's research now, he said, is how far they can leverage smaller sets of high-quality data in training models to be on par with those trained on enormous sets of data. 

Altman's goal is to work with publishers to essentially provide news snippets as sourced AI-generated output. He said OpenAI is currently striking a lot of partnerships which will soon be announced, though didn't provide any details. 

The Information recently reported that OpenAI was offering between $1 million and $5 million in annual licensing fees to media publishers. 

"We don't want to regurgitate someone else's content, but the problem is not as easy as it sounds in a vacuum," Altman said, adding that the web might be full of previously stolen New York Times articles that don't include attribution, making training without violating copyright a "tricky thing." 

He said, however, that if publishers provide OpenAI with a set of articles not to include in its training data, the company should be able to get that number of copyright-infringing instances down. 

"The positives are, I think there's going to be great new ways to consume and monetize news, and for every one New York Times situation we have, we have many more super productive things about people that are excited to build the future and not do the theatrics," Altman said. 

Contact Ian with AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Human creativity persists in the era of generative AI

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: