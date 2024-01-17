Kim Kardashian teases major product launch announcement

Anyone who pays attention to retail or social media trends can probably surmise that beauty just had a very big year.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Free Report finished out what is almost certain to be a record 2023, with consistent earnings-per-share beats each quarter. In 2022, it hit a milestone $10 billion in sales for the first time in its 34-year history.

Beauty, Nail Art, Makeup and Skincare were some of the top searches on TikTok, and Circana estimates that prestige beauty sales grew by 14% in 2023.

So it's no surprise that every celebrity, influencer and investor seems to have their own beauty brand these days. Simply put, it's a cash cow.

Everybody from Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Ariana Grande has branded beauty line. Many of them are now multi-million dollar brands, and many of them are carried at Sephora, Ulta, or both.

But the beauty industry is also exceedingly competitive. One bad launch, confusing product, or mildly-received item that doesn't sell out instantly can tank a brand – and retailers will quickly send brands packing if their shelves collect too much dust.

Kim Kardashian, for example, who owns SKKN (formerly KKW Beauty) touted a Rolodex of fragrances and makeup. Most of her products were routinely selling out as recently as 2021, but Kim announced in 2023 that she'd be bringing KKW Beauty and Fragrance under the SKKN umbrella (which offers mostly skin care, and is not to be confused with her shape wear line SKIMS).

Kim Kardashian teases highly-anticipated new products

In June 2023, Kardashian told an eager fan that SKKN makeup would be returning soon. But fans have a little more clarity following an Instagram video that the social media mogul posted on Jan. 16.

"Alright guys, so I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back," she said, sitting in a plush beige chair reading comments aloud that were calling for a return to the classics.

"Guys, I hear you," she continued, ending the video with a kiss and a graphic reading "1.26.24."

It's not clear exactly what the new line will entail, but most of the calls have been for a return to makeup items like lipstick, concealer, lip liner, as well as fragrance.

Neither have been available since they sold out and were largely take offline in 2022, "so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," the brand explained at the time.

That new sustainable brand is now obviously SKKN, which cosmetics giant COTY (COTY) - Get Free Report owns 20% of.

It's been widely known, however, that Kim wants to re-purchase at least a minority stake in the company, and now that SKKN appears to be planning something big (and imminent), now might be the time to do just that.