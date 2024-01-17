Here's how much Walmart employees get paid in 2024

It can be a scary time to be an employee in 2024.

Over one thousand tech companies underwent layoffs in 2023, slashing hundreds of thousands of jobs. In 2022 alone, layoffs and discharges across the U.S. totaled 17.6 million after the ballooning workforce was forced to make cuts.

So it makes sense that workers would want to seek a safe haven somewhere stable. Perhaps, somewhere like the largest retailer in the world.

But retail work is no walk in the park.

A 2023 Retail Workplace Survey by Loss Prevention Magazine showed that 60% of retail employees witnessed a form of violence on the job. That looked like:

23% of those surveyed said they were a victim of verbal assault

14% said they were a victim of physical assault

10% said they were the victim of bullying or emotional assault

3% said they were the victim of a sexual assault

And with retail theft on the rise, it's no surprise that some workers are showing some trepidation about their place of work.

As difficult as it's been for retailers over the past couple of years, Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report has maintained its crown and is often looked to as a model of resilience. It remains the largest retailer in the world with over two million employees on its books. It's also the largest retailer by revenue, with over $600 billion in global sales in 2022.

How much do Walmart employees make?

With at least one Walmart located within 10 miles of 90% of the population, it's understandable why many Americans might want to work there. It's convenience, it's got outstanding brand recognition, and largely thought to be a stable place for employment and advancement.

A worker fulfills orders at a Walmart store on Black Friday in Secaucus, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Walmart recently announced its average hourly wage for U.S. frontline associates increased to at least $17.50 per hour.

"Simply put: We want to see our associates thrive. We mean it when we say our people make the difference," Walmart writes on its website.

Here's how much Walmart employees make on average, according to a 2024 Indeed finding:

Cashier : $14.52 per hour

: $14.52 per hour Retail Sales Associate : $16.13 per hour

: $16.13 per hour Replenishment Associate : $16.62 per hour

: $16.62 per hour Warehouse Worker : $20.11 per hour

: $20.11 per hour Warehouse Associate : $19.68 per hour

: $19.68 per hour Seasonal Warehouse Associate: $23.46 per hour

Indeed points out that "back of house" workers may make less than $10 per hour. The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 per hour.

"That said, we know there is more work to be done," Walmart added. "It’s clear by our actions and those of other companies that the federal minimum wage is lagging behind – $7.25 is too low. It’s time for Congress to put a thoughtful plan in place – one that takes into account phasing and cost of living differences to avoid unintended consequences."

A $17.50 average hourly pay amounts to approximately $36,000 annual take home pay.