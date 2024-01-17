Analyst: Major U.S. airline likely to file bankruptcy and liquidate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ explores the ‘darker side’ of old Prescott, and Arizona, in the late 19th century Arizona Families Rebate recipients will need to report rebate income on tax returns Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analyst: Major U.S. airline likely to file bankruptcy and liquidate

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: January 17, 2024 4:10 p.m.

Attempts to disrupt the major air carriers have had mixed success. That's because the incumbents have a lot of advantages.

Consumers have favorite carriers and many frequent fliers are tied to brands based on loyalty programs. Those programs are structured to prompt travelers to stick with specific airlines so they can earn perks like free flights and even seat upgrades.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report has proved to be the exception to the rule. It found success by offering high-value fares at low prices with few add-ons. The model found a sweet spot in the market as, aside from its 2022 holiday-season meltdown, the company has generally been popular with customers.

Related: Southwest Airlines making a major onboard change

That's partly because Southwest's pricing structure is clear. Customers know that when they buy a ticket with Southwest, they get a seat and free baggage. Some people might find the lack of a seat assignment and being able to sit in any available seat confusing, but the airline has generally convinced consumers that it offers an affordable alternative to Delta, United and American Airlines. 

Ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Free Report has struggled to connect with consumers in the same way. The company puts value over everything, and that leads to a less-than-ideal customer-service situation.

Spirit sells tickets that do not include checked bags, a carry-on bag (beyond a small personal item like a purse), or even a seat assignment. Instead, passengers can pay extra for the things they need, theoretically saving them money.

The model has struggled — and led the airline to enter a merger agreement with JetBlue,  (JBLU) - Get Free Report a carrier that uses a model closer to Southwest or a traditional airline. 

Now that the federal government has blocked that merger, Spirit Airlines finds itself in a precarious position.

Spirit has built its business on offering cheap fares.

Image source&colon Alex Tai&solSOPA Images&solLightRocket via Getty

Spirit Airlines had a bleak quarter

Spirit's business took a negative turn in its most recent quarter. The company lost $157 million in the third quarter and did not expect a strong finish to the year.

“Softer demand for our product and discounted fares in our markets led to a disappointing outcome for the third quarter 2023," Chief Executive Ted Christie said in the airline's earnings news release. 

"We continue to see discounted fares for travel booked through the pre-Thanksgiving period. And unfortunately, we have not seen the anticipated return to a normal demand and pricing environment for the peak holiday periods."

The company plans to slow its airplane order book and has targeted $100 million in cost reductions. At the time of the release, Spirit was still hopeful that it would complete the merger with JetBlue. 

"We continue to believe merging with JetBlue and creating a viable competitor to the Big Four US airlines is in the best interest of consumers, team members, and shareholders," the CEO added. 

"We are prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively in this new demand backdrop."

Spirit Airlines faces bankruptcy risk 

”We believe this is a positive for JetBlue, as business at Spirit turned negative between the time the merger was announced to now,” Helane Becker, TD Cowen aviation analyst and managing director, wrote.

She blames added capacity from other carriers as a drag on Spirit's business.

“We believe Spirit is likely to look for another buyer … but a more likely scenario is a Chapter 11 filing, followed by a liquidation,” Becker wrote. “We recognize this sounds alarmist and harsh, but the reality is we believe there are limited scenarios that enable Spirit to restructure.”

Spirit had $1.2 billion in available cash and borrowing capacity at the end of Q3.

"Spirit’s recent decision to raise $419 million by selling and leasing back some of its aircraft could provide enough capital for Spirit to self-finance a Chapter 11 filing," Flight Global quoted Becker as saying. 

"Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings would allow Spirit to restructure its debt and pay creditors back over an agreed upon period," Flight Global reported.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment on the possibility of a bankruptcy filing. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: