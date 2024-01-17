OFFERS
A stick vacuum users compare to Dyson is on sale for just $56 — and even skeptics were left ‘highly impressed’

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 17, 2024 4:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re in the market for a quality vacuum at a low price point, you’re in luck. There’s an affordable stick vacuum with nearly 3,000 five-star ratings hiding in Amazon’s sale section for just $56 right now. The Sowtech Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner is 30% off for a limited time, which is a deal you won’t want to miss. More than 2,000 units have sold in the past 30 days alone, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart.

This vacuum weighs just 3.3-lbs and can also be used as a handheld vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, furniture, and vehicle interiors as long as there’s an outlet nearby. It has a 23-foot cord that allows for plenty of maneuverability and provides unlimited run time, which is a great feature for large spaces so you don’t have to stop for a recharge every 30 minutes.

It uses a powerful motor to suck up everything in its path on both carpets and hard floors, including hair, dust, and debris. It only uses one cleaning mode no matter the surface, making it super user-friendly. One five-star reviewer said, “the suction power of this is truly phenomenal… I would say this is as good as my Dyson vacuum cleaner.”

Sowtech Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $56 (was $80) at Amazon

Get it.

Once the debris is sucked up into the vacuum, it goes through a five-stage cyclone filtration system that includes a HEPA filter to remove 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns from the air. So not only does it clean your floors, but it also helps ensure your home has clean air, which is especially helpful for those who have allergies. The stainless steel filter is washable and reusable and should be cleaned often to prevent clogging or weakened suction power, according to the brand.

If you’re questioning the quality of this vacuum based on its low price and simple design, take it from several other hesitant reviewers who ended up giving it five stars. “Was skeptical of it at first ‘cause of the price, but I have to say I was highly impressed,” one person wrote. “The suctioning was great and it picked up all residue and pet hair.”

This Amazon sale proves that you don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars to add a high-quality vacuum to your collection of cleaning tools. Consider buying the Sowtech Corded Stick Vacuum while it’s still on sale for just $56. 

