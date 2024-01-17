3 things I'm excited to see on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

As a frequent Royal Caribbean cruiser, I have sailed all five of its biggest-cruise-ship-in-the-world Oasis-class ships. They're incredibly impressive, but the differences between the oldest ship, Oasis of the Seas, and the newest, Wonder of the Seas, are relatively marginal.

Wonder offers Mason Jar, a first-of-its-kind southern brunch-style eatery and bar as well as some minor in-room design improvements. Having more access to USB ports and better-designed storage spaces does make for a better experience, but the major changes come when the cruise line launches its first Icon-class ship, Icon of the Seas with its maiden sailing Jan. 27.

With Icon of Seas, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report started from a blank piece of paper. The cruise line ultimately borrowed some favorites from its other ships like the Oasis-class's Central Park outdoor area and the cruise line's popular Schooner Bar piano bar and its British pub which hosts a solo guitarist most nights.

For most of the ship, however, the cruise line has created entirely new concepts. Some of those are tweaks on existing ideas, like moving Izumi Sushi to Central Park and adding a to-go counter, while other ideas are fully new.

Before I get to see Icon of the Seas later this month, there are three things I'm most excited about seeing.

Icon of the Seas retains the "neighborhoods" concept from the Oasis-class. Image source&colon Royal Caribbean

1. Rye and Bean

Coffee shops have taken on an increased role in recent years on cruise ships as internet has improved to the point that people can work from cruise ships. Royal Caribbean has extra-cost Starbucks locations on some ships and its Cafe Promenade which offers free basic coffee as well as a limited added-fee Starbucks menu.

Neither has a coffee shop vibe, and, as someone who frequently works onboard, neither location feels like a place to be productive, or even to hang out like a land-based coffee shop.

Rye & Bean, located on Deck 15 in the Aquadome complex, will attempt to correct that with what the cruise line calls "a transformative coffee shop that’s the perfect blend of cozy morning hangout and buzzing late-night bar," the cruise line shared in its app.

At night the venue brings in more bar elements, including serving fresh-made (instead of the ones poured from a box at many bars) espresso martinis.

2. The AquaDome

Oasis-class ships offer Royal Caribbean's AquaTheater, a truly bonkers show full of diving and acrobatics set in a pool where the bottom moves up and down. The stories of the various shows at the AquaTheater make little sense, but the experience is more about the mix of chaos, music, and incredible talent than storytelling.

Icon of the Seas will move its version of the AquaTheater from the outdoor Boardwalk — an area which won't be on the new class — to the all-new AquaDome. That puts the show inside, which means it will be able to be performed more often (although not always as it will still be canceled when rough seas make it dangerous for the performers).

The cruise line will also follow the same theme as it's using at Rye & Bean. It will serve different purposes depending on the time of day.

"The new and transformational neighborhood is a tranquil oasis by day, where guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater," the company shared.

AquaDome will also be the home of Royal Caribbean's first-ever food haul, a spot which will contain five new eating spots that are included in your cruise fare. AquaDome Market will consist of GINGR, a Chinese restaurant; Creme de la Crep, serving crepes; Feta Mediterranean; Macs', offering a variety of takes on macaroni and cheese; and Toast and Garden, with a menu of sandwiches and salads.

3. The Hideaway

Icon of the Seas won't have a Solarium, the adults-only area on all of it other cruise ships. Instead, it's going to offer something new called the Hideaway (which matches the Hideaway Beach name given to the new added-fee adults-only area at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay private island.

The adults area on the ship won't cost extra (except for drinks from the bar if you don't have a package). The Hideaway offers the cruise line's first-ever pool at the back of one of its ships. It's a multi-tiered suspended infinty pool with 180 degree views of the ocean, according to Matt Hochberg of the Royal Caribbean blog, who has toured the ship.

In addition to a large bar, the area includes two hot tubs, and multi-level seating also overlooking the ocean. The Hideaway Bar will also include its own unique drink menu.