These no. 1 bestselling bed sheets Amazon shoppers say are as 'soft as a cloud' are just $16 right now

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ explores the ‘darker side’ of old Prescott, and Arizona, in the late 19th century Arizona Families Rebate recipients will need to report rebate income on tax returns Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

These no. 1 bestselling bed sheets Amazon shoppers say are as 'soft as a cloud' are just $16 right now

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bed sheets only last so long before they start thinning, fraying, and pilling. That’s when you know it’s time to ditch your old worn-out set and replace it with something new. After all, quality sheets can be the difference between a restless night and sleeping soundly.

The good news is you can score the Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set for just $16 at Amazon, a 47% discount from the original $30 price. It’s the no.1 bestseller in the sheet & pillowcase sets category and is backed by more than 128,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by it. The four-piece set is so highly rated, that over 20,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days alone and the number will likely continue to rise since it’s on super sale. Each set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases that are all made of soft microfiber fabric. 

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set, From $16 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

You might be wondering what the difference is between cotton and microfiber sheets, and experts explain that microfiber is typically much softer but might be less durable depending on the thread count. Microfiber material is unique because it gets softer after every wash, remains wrinkle-free, and has anti-allergenic properties, making it great for people with sensitive skin. Many shoppers said these sheets are “perfect for any season” thanks to their weight and breathability. For additional warmth, we suggest adding a comforter on top, especially during winter.

One five-star reviewer who said these sheets are “everything they need to be” described them as “smooth as silk” and as “soft as a cloud.”

“I recently purchased a set of sheets that promised both softness and resistance to shrinking in the wash, and I am thoroughly impressed,” another person wrote. “The standout feature of these sheets is undoubtedly their incredible softness.”

The set is available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king and can be ordered in 22 colorways including neutrals and bright shades at various price points. But right now, the queen set in gray is the best deal considering it’s 47% off and costs just $16. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: