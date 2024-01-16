Tech companies kick off the new year with more layoffs

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ explores the ‘darker side’ of old Prescott, and Arizona, in the late 19th century Arizona Families Rebate recipients will need to report rebate income on tax returns Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tech companies kick off the new year with more layoffs

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, January 16th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were in the red to close out today's session. The Dow closed down over 230 points, the Nasdaq closed down fractionally, and the S&P closed three-tenths of a percent lower. This comes as investors continue to pore through the latest batch of fourth-quarter earnings reports – so far, only 30 companies in the S&P 500 have released results.

Separately, investors are digesting comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said that the Fed will likely be able to lower rates this year as long as inflation doesn't rebound.

In other news, after the tech industry saw sweeping job cuts in 2023, companies seem to be headed in the same direction in 2024. Just two weeks into the new year, 46 tech companies have laid off around 7,500 workers - that’s according to layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi.

And it’s not just small companies or startups that are slimming down. Google said it will be laying off roughly 1,000 employees across several departments. Amazon cut hundreds of workers in its audio, video, and streaming branches, and Apple - which largely avoided mass layoffs last year - said it will be shutting down a 121-person team that was focused on artificial intelligence.

Last year, tech companies laid off more than 260,000 employees. Google slashed 12,000 jobs, more than any other company, while both Microsoft and Meta both laid off 10,000 employees.

But the job cuts aren’t just coming from the tech world. The financial industry has also been hit hard, with Citigroup announcing its plans to let go of 10 percent of its workforce, roughly 20,000 people, over the next two years. And BlackRock has plans to slash 3 percent of its positions - which is about 600 employees.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: