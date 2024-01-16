Shein sued by popular rival ahead of U.S. IPO

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway Chino Valley Food Bank sees customers from all over Kathryn Pehl is new finance director for Town of Chino Valley Neighborhood Notes (Prescott Valley): Jan. 17, 2024 Prescott Valley man faces federal charge of involuntary manslaughter in 2019 plane crash Lawmaker wants to honor ex-planet Pluto Briefly: ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ topic for Jan. 17 meeting Day 2 - Catch 22: Donald Bradley Wing of Rimrock sought for violating probation Prescott Valley P&Z shoots down residential units project off Navajo Drive More than 400 participate in 11th annual MLK Day celebration march, service in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Shein sued by popular rival ahead of U.S. IPO

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 4:16 p.m.

Fast Retailing Co., the parent company of clothing brand Uniqlo, announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the operators of Shein in a Japanese court. 

Related: Popular retailer suddenly closes all stores after bankruptcy filing

Shoppers walk at a Uniqlo store in the Glendale Galleria shopping mall on the day after Christmas.

Mario Tama&solGetty Images

In a statement, the Tokyo-based company accuses the Chinese retailer of copying Uniqlo's "Round Mini Shoulder Bag," and claims that cheaper imitation products sold by the app-based retailer diminishes the Uniqlo brand. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

"[Fast Retailing Co.] filed this complaint because it has determined that the form of the imitation products sold by SHEIN closely resembles that of its own product," Fast Retailing said in its statement. "The sale of the imitation products by SHEIN significantly undermines the high level of customer confidence in the quality of the UNIQLO brand and its products."

Colloquially known as the "Moon Bag" on social media platforms like TikTok, Uniqlo's Round Mini Shoulder Bag has become an obsession for some internet fashionistas, who gush over the stylish and reasonably priced accessory. Retailing for $20, the bag has been praised for its large capacity and its availability in a large palette of bright colors, as well as materials like faux leather and corduroy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fashion technology company Lyst ranked the Uniqlo bag as the "hottest product" on its Lyst Index report for Q1 2023, noting in its findings that it sold out "multiple times" after content regarding the bag generated over 59 million views on TikTok.

More Retail:

The lawsuit comes as Shein is preparing itself for a stateside IPO sometime this year. According to a January 12 Reuters report, the online clothing retailer is seeking approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), to go public in the United States. 

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: