Popular YouTuber breaks down how Tesla's viral Cybertruck vs. Porsche drag race is rigged

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway Chino Valley Food Bank sees customers from all over Kathryn Pehl is new finance director for Town of Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular YouTuber breaks down how Tesla's viral Cybertruck vs. Porsche drag race is rigged

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 6:26 p.m.

One of the highlights of Tesla's Cybertruck delivery presentation on Nov. 30 was a video showcasing the supposed performance of the large, stainless steel behemoth. 

Related: Elon Musk says AI push requires massive Tesla ownership change

In the video, the Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report seemingly meets a green Porsche  (POAHF) - Get Free Report 911 at a drag strip, where it not only beats the sports car across the finish line – it does it while the Cybertruck is towing an identical green Porsche.

"It can tow a Porsche 911 across the quarter mile faster than the Porsche 911 can go by itself," Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed after the video played during the event.

Popular YouTuber Jason Penske, the face of the Engineering Explained channel, explained in his latest video that the supposed race was all a typical case of Elon Musk's classic trick of smoke and mirrors.

Using simple math and information gathered by sources including Jason Cammisa, MotorTrend and Car and Driver Magazine, Penske broke down the video and found some startling information to debunk Elon's lofty claims.

Musk claimed that the Cybertruck towing the Porsche beat the Porsche in a quarter-mile race, but Penske found that to be far from the truth. Using map data, as well as frames from the Tesla video, he found that the video showed the Cybertruck beat it over an an eighth of a mile - half the distance of a proper drag race. 

Additionally, Penske picked up on certain details that he used to base his calculations on. Tesla's claims of an 11 second quarter-mile time was confirmed by auto reviewer Jason Cammisa, but he found the Tesla engineers likely chose the slowest 911 model in the range - the manual transmission 911 Carrera T, to race against.

According to data by Car and Driver and MotorTrend cited in the video, the 2023 911 Carrera T has a quarter-mile time of just 12.2 seconds. 

The Porsche 911 Carrera T

Porsche

After a great deal of calculations, Penske found that although the video showed the Cybertruck towing the Porsche beating the Porsche, the race would fare differently if the race actually went over a quarter mile. 

According to his math, he calculated a "realistic" quarter-mile time of the Cybertruck towing a 911 of 12.84 seconds at 108 miles per hour – roughly .6 seconds slower than the "slowest" Porsche 911. 

Tesla Cybertruck Engineer Wes Morill explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the video shown at the event was not the best run of the Cybertruck towing the 911, but "the most dramatic finish."

Love the detailed breakdown @jasonfenske13 - well done! One underlying assumption, which is what any reasonable engineer would assume: the video showed was the best run. It was not. But it was the most dramatic finish.

So "why didn't we do a full 1/4mi?"
The fastest 1/8mi CT… https://t.co/uppWJzPcks

— Wes (@wmorrill3) January 13, 2024

More Business of EVs:

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: