Peacock made streaming history thanks to the NFL and a frigid wildcard playoff game

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, January 16.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off their 10th positive week in the last 11 as traders look ahead to a shortened trading week. Investors are parsing through the latest batch of big bank earnings reports. Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley posted solid results in the fourth quarter.

Investors are looking ahead to retail sales data out Wednesday, which will give a clearer picture of consumer spending in December.

In other news, the NFL is still the best when it comes to putting eyeballs on screens, and now it holds a new record. Saturday's playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, which was shown exclusively on NBC's Peacock, was the most-streamed live event in U.S. history, according to Nielsen.

23 million total viewers watched the Kansas City victory. The game accounted for 30 percent of all internet traffic while it was being played. It even brought in more viewers than last year's AFC Wildcard game, which was aired on NBC's broadcast network.

Comcast-owned Peacock, which lost $2.8 billion last year, had its "largest single day ever in audience usage, engagement, and time spent, with a record 16.3 million concurrent devices." Of the record-setting viewership, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts called it a "very proud moment" for the company.

According to a report by Sportico, the NFL was responsible for 93 of the top 100 broadcast programs in 2023, up from 82 the year before.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.