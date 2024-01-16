OFFERS
Neighborhood Notes (Prescott Valley): Jan. 17, 2024

Originally Published: January 16, 2024 1:41 p.m.

Got news you want to share with your neighbors? Neighborhood Notes is a new feature with neighborhood-specific news; unless otherwise noted, these listings and events are open only to residents of these subdivisions. Look for happenings in your specific development and, to contribute, send information to heyneighbor@prescottaz.com.

Quailwood Meadows

• PV police chief to speak at Master Association Meeting Jan. 17 — Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer will be a guest speaker, along with Craig Oaken of AZ Tree Service, at a Master Board of Directors open meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the Quailwood Community Center Banquet Room on Bradshaw Mountain Road. All Quailwood residents are encouraged to attend.

• Meet fellow woodworking residents — The Quailwood Woodworkers are a group of men and women artisans, young and old, with a wide range of skills, who like to meet on a regular basis and help each other by sharing ideas, projects, resources, techniques and learning opportunities.

Interested Quailwood residents can contact Bob Stolarski at bobrski@outlook.com.

• Plans for new Women’s Club — A brief interest survey is now available in the Quailwood Community Center for a Quailwood Meadows Women’s Club.

Plans are to launch the non-political, non-religious club in early 2024 with the goal of friendship, fun and community service. If you are a Quailwood resident, stop by the community center to pick up a form.

• The next Grub Club event will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the clubhouse. Residents are asked to bring their favorite hors d’oevre and recipe. The group will be tasting and discussing each dish. RSVP at 925-640-9323 or email fitnutchef@gmail.com.

• The Quailwood 8-ball pool tournament, open to residents only, will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Space is limited, so sign up soon at the community center.

Villages at Lynx Creek

• The Clubhouse at the Villages at Lynx Creek offers coffee and donuts to residents 7:30 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday in the Social Hall. Donation is $1.25 at the table or 50 cents per cup of coffee. Catch up with your friends and neighbors.

• Karaoke Night — Karaoke Night is held the first and third Mondays of the month in the Social Hall. Drop in to sing, dance, listen and enjoy.

• Bingo twice a month in the Social Hall — Bingo is held the first and third Sundays of the month in the Social Hall. Play starts at 5 p.m. with tables of four and 13 quarters.

Prescott Country Club

• Summer Pool memberships — Prescott Country Club offers a summer memberships for residents, including golf privileges seven days a week, and access to range, fitness center and pool, from May 1 to Sept. 30.

For additional details, call the pro shop at 928-772-8984.

