Costco, Disney team up on major money saving vacation offers

Now that January and its cold weather have both arrived, many Americans are turning their sights toward planning vacations for 2024.

Costco Travel (COST) - Get Free Report is offering some opportunities with Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report for people to take advantage of some money savings on trips.

The Costco Travel website frequently features offers on vacation packages, hotels and rental cars. It also includes deals for taking to the high seas on cruises.

Costco Travel does not offer airline trips on their own, but it does include airfare in its vacation packages.

It requires a different setup than one's regular Costco shopping account. Bookings can be made online or over the phone.

Notably, anyone can view the vacation offers on Costco Travel's website, but you must be a member to see pricing and to make bookings.

Disney cruises can be booked now through Costco Travel

Sailings on Disney Cruise Line are currently available for family vacations on Costco Travel.

"Book select Disney sailings with a reduced deposit," wrote Costco Travel. "Embark on a tropical cruise to the Caribbean or The Bahamas — or choose from other fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond. With exciting voyages sailing from Florida, Texas and California, there's no better time to cast off with Disney Cruise Line on that family vacation you've been dreaming about."

Bookings for featured deals on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts must be submitted by Feb. 16, so they need to be made relatively soon but there is plenty of time to plan. The trips all include a reduced deposit for easier booking.

Atlantic Coast

Costco Travel is offering a four-night cruise from Port Canaveral, Fla. to the Bahamas for prices starting at $1,304. Additional government taxes, fees and port expenses come to $103.

"Cast off on an unforgettable Bahamas cruise to discover a world of sand, surf and sun plus all the leisure and magic of the tropics," Costco Travel wrote. "Balmy weather blankets this sun-drenched region where the recreation is renowned and the landscapes are breathtaking."

Also available is a cruise to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, also departing from Port Canaveral, Fla. This is a three-night cruise from $551 with no extra charges for taxes, fees and port expenses.

"Be among the first to experience the all-new enchantment on board Disney Wish, where fantastical worlds and beloved stories from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar are brought to life like never before," wrote Costco Travel. "Cast off from Port Canaveral, Fla. and journey to scenic hotspots awash with sun, sand and surf — including Castaway Cay, Disney's private island paradise. Set sail on a Bahamian cruise to discover a world of sand, surf and sun blended with all the leisure, recreation and magic of the tropics."

Another offering is a five-night Gulf of Mexico cruise to ports in Mexico, costing $955 with a $130 additional cost covering taxes, fees and port expenses. This cruise does not leave from an Atlantic port, but departs from Galveston, Texas.

"Depart from Galveston to enjoy an exciting five-night Western Caribbean cruise stopping in Progreso and Cozumel," Costco Travel explained. "On board, get lost in original Broadway-quality entertainment. Indulge in first-rate dining. From bow to stern, set sail for unforgettable storytelling that only Disney could bring to life."

Pacific Coast

Also available with reduced deposits are cruises sailing from the Pacific Coast.

One cruise that is part of the offering sets sail from Vancouver, B.C. and disembarks in San Diego. The five-night sailing costs from $985. An additional charge for taxes, fees and port expenses will be added. Travelers may want to bookend this cruise with additional overnights in one or both of these iconic cities.

"Admire the rugged natural beauty of the Pacific Coast as you sail south from cosmopolitan Vancouver to sunny San Diego," wrote Costco Travel. "With endless entertainment, delectable dining and luxurious accommodations on board, you'll feel pampered throughout your voyage."

Costco Travel features a Baja port in another Pacific coast sailing aboard the Disney Wonder ship. The three-night cruise costs from $771 with an additional $160 charge for taxes, fees and port expenses.

"Depart from San Diego to enjoy an exciting three-night Baja cruise stopping at Catalina Island and Ensenada," described Costco Travel. "Be immersed in a seemingly endless stream of one-of-a-kind offerings to inspire and delight the entire family on Disney Wonder — where Disney's world-renowned quality and service are matched only by the magic that can be found around every corner."

