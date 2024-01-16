Apple slides as latest China move underscores big iPhone challenge

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley man faces federal charge of involuntary manslaughter in 2019 plane crash Lawmaker wants to honor ex-planet Pluto Briefly: ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ topic for Jan. 17 meeting Day 2 - Catch 22: Donald Bradley Wing of Rimrock sought for violating probation More than 400 participate in 11th annual MLK Day celebration march, service in Prescott Legislative update, appeal of code violation up for consideration by county supervisors Former Prescott Mayor Paul Daly remembered for professional leadership, lasting community improvements Day 1 - Catch 22: Prescott Valley man missing after being found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways Prescott Valley Spanish newspaper exec honored with social justice award

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple slides as latest China move underscores big iPhone challenge

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 12:06 p.m.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares moved lower in early Tuesday trading, extending their one-month decline to around 7.5%, after the tech giant unveiled a rare round of iPhone-price discounts in China.

Apple, which lost its title as the world's most-valuable company to Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report at the close of trading last week, is facing a series of headwinds against sales of its signature iPhone handset as it starts the year, including in China, one of its most-important markets.

Updates from Apple over the weekend indicate that it's now cutting the price of its new iPhone 15 by around $70, or 5%, as part of a Lunar New Year promotion. That deal comes amid fading consumer demand and intensifying pressure from rivals, including the state-backed tech giant Huawei Technologies. 

Reports have also suggested that Beijing has banned the use of iPhones by government employees and state-backed enterprises in order to support the launch of Huawei's new Mate 60 handset.

Earlier this month, Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's iPhone shipments, said first-quarter revenue would likely decline from the year-earlier period's levels following what it described as a "flattish" holiday quarter for consumer electronics sales.

That estimate followed a downgrade of Apple stock by Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar, who pegged his new target at $205 per share while arguing that iPhone revenue growth rates – which account for more than half Apple's revenue – have likely peaked, given weak demand in China and elevated inventory levels.

Apple shares were marked 1.5% lower in pre-market trading to indicate a Tuesday opening bell price of $183.19 each. 

Apple fiscal-Q1 report due Feb. 1

Apple will publish its fiscal-first-quarter earnings report after the market close on Feb. 1, with investors looking for a bottom line of $2.09 a share on revenue of $117.87 billion.

The group itself said December-quarter sales would likely be flat with the $117 billion total recorded over the year-earlier period. That forecast fell shy of Wall Street's 5% gain and followed the tech giant's fourth consecutive sequential revenue decline and big pullbacks in Mac, iPad and Apple Watch sales.

Group revenue ticked down 0.7% to $89.5 billion, just ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $89.3 billion. iPhone sales surprised to the upside with a 2.8% gain and a $43.81 billion total.

Earnings for the quarter were up 13% to $1.46 a share, powered for the most part by solid services revenue – Apple's widest-margin business – and a record overall total for its global installed user base.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: