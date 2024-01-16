A cracked runway caused the shutdown of an entire airport

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Food Bank well-stocked, but demand is growing Prescott Valley man to serve more than 2 years in prison for shooting into funeral parlor ‘Bars, Booze, and Brothels’ explores the ‘darker side’ of old Prescott, and Arizona, in the late 19th century Arizona Families Rebate recipients will need to report rebate income on tax returns Day 3 - Catch 22: Prescott man sought for violating probation related to sexual abuse Kara Woods announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Hobbs wants to put expanded version of education funding initiative on ballot Construction traffic shift on Glassford Hill Road Wednesday Progress continues on airport-related projects, including acquisitions, improvements Upper Verde park nearing reality; money is there, purchase is in escrow, plans are underway

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A cracked runway caused the shutdown of an entire airport

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 8:17 p.m.

While common fears such as the plane missing the runway or running out of fuel keep many from flying, few think of a cracked runway as their nightmare scenario — even if, in the case of a plane, this can seriously imperil it from landing safely.

A number of runway cracks kept Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on Hawaii’s Big Island closed for more than 24 hours. The large crack caused by a few days of heavy rains led to an airport emergency closure, a number canceled flights and over a thousand stranded people over Jan. 15 and 16.

Related: Another flight had turbulence so severe it caused injuries

“Cracks had developed and the runway pavement degradation had accelerated due to the recent rains,” Hawaii’s Transportation Department said in a statement.

The main runway at Kona International Airport is captured in a photograph during a better time.

George Rose&solGetty Images

Airport thrown into chaos by runway cracks, later reopens

The 11,000-foot main runway was already showing signs of age and had been slated for a total reconstruction later in 2024. After authorities discovered cracks in the runway on Monday morning after a series of heavy rains, they called in contractors for an emergency resurfacing of the area.

More Travel:

The transportation department said that it was “measuring the usable runway length and will provide the information to airline operators to determine how to reopen the runway while restricting planes from the damaged area.”

Hawaiian Airlines  (HA) - Get Free Report ended up canceling all remaining flights for the day — five flights between different Hawaiian islands and one from Kona to Los Angeles.

While the airport had reopened by Tuesday afternoon, there are still delays as airport and airline authorities work to restart the flying schedule after the disruption. Many of the flights scheduled for Tuesday morning or early afternoon have been rescheduled for the late afternoon and evening.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz has also been in contact with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with updates on the situation.

‘Airlines today will be catching up,’ transportation director says

Contractors performed emergency repairs on the cracked runway section that affected takeoffs and landings while another section of the runway not used for commercial flights will be repaired during the nights of Tuesday and Wednesday (Kona International is a small airport that, while open 24 hours, does not have many flights during the night hours.)

“The airlines today will be catching up,” Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen told a news outlet. “They’re not only running their regular Tuesday schedule but they’re also catching up on all the delays from yesterday.”

While emergency repairs helped prevent a longer cancelation, the emergency situation also drew attention to the need to reconstruct the new runway fast to prevent a repeat in the future.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reiterated that it will “reconstruct the entire 11,000-foot runway this year” even if some of the passengers on the affected flights have been unimpressed by the situation.

“It was cracks on the runway and from what I heard they didn’t just show up overnight so maybe heads up before we were right over the runway or a little more maintenance,” Kona resident Kai Gonzalez, who was supposed to fly home from Denver but ended up stranded, told a local news station in answer to a question on what should have been done. “I get stuff happens but something like this could have been avoided.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: