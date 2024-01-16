23 million Americans could lose internet access in April - What you need to know

Millions of Americans may face the risk of losing internet access or having to pay more for their internet as early as April if Congress doesn't approve funding for a widely used federal aid program. TheStreet's J.D. Durkin delves into the specifics as well as who might be impacted.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: In 2021, Democrats and Republicans collaborated to pass an enormous, first-of-its-kind infrastructure bill aimed at repairing roads and bridges across American communities. However, it also included funding for a different type of infrastructure that might now be at risk: broadband internet access.

Part of that massive bill was the ACP, or Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers discounted internet plans to many low-income households through partnerships with 1,700 broadband providers. Twenty-three million households across the country depend on these discounts.

According to the Federal Communications Commission:

“The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.” Additionally, households with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines qualify for discounts on new laptops, desktops, or tablets.

However, the FCC is now warning lawmakers that if they don't approve more funding for the program, these Americans may lose internet access altogether. In a recent letter to Congress, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel wrote:

“More funding is urgently needed to keep the ACP in place so that it can continue to support the households that rely on it and reach others that may be on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

In October, the White House urged Congress to extend the program, stating:

“Affordable, reliable high-speed internet is a necessity for Americans to do their jobs, participate equally in school learning, access health care, and stay connected.”

Lapsing internet subsidies is a significant concern for the 23 million households nationwide currently enrolled in the ACP. The FCC chair has made it clear that “winding down” the program is not a step she wants to take, though she did indicate cut-off dates for accepting new applications.