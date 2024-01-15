Royal Caribbean, Carnival all-in on popular onboard tradition banned by Disney

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislative update, appeal of code violation up for consideration by county supervisors Former Prescott Mayor Paul Daly remembered for professional leadership, lasting community improvements Day 1 - Catch 22: Prescott Valley man missing after being found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways Prescott Valley Spanish newspaper exec honored with social justice award Prescott school board to discuss survey results for proposed bond Tuesday Gov. Hobbs’ proposed budget includes big cuts to school voucher program Prescott’s residential rental sales tax to stay in place until start of 2025 OLLI tours Dogtree Pines Sanctuary Prescott Chamber to host annual meeting, State of the City Address Jan. 18

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Royal Caribbean, Carnival all-in on popular onboard tradition banned by Disney

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: January 15, 2024 4:51 p.m.

Cruisers have a lot of unique traditions. They can vary by line, but some things become ingrained in cruising culture even when the cruise lines themselves don't actually get involved.

There are, for example unsanctioned Facebook groups devoted to both the Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report and Royal Caribbean adult beverage packages. People share their favorite drinks, modifications they might request to make certain beverages better, or even where there favorite bartender works.

Related: Carnival Cruise Line makes a key beverage rule very clear

There are also social media groups devoted to gambling and the various perks offered by each cruise lines' casino program where people also share their big wins, or the names of their favorite slot machine. Cruisers tend to like to talk about every aspect of cruising and, if you look on Facebook you should be able to find some very specific groups about nearly every aspect of cruising broken up by cruise line.

That includes ducks, the rubber kind, not the flying ones. It's a family-friendly cruise line tradition for people to buy little plastic rubber ducks and hide them around cruise ships. In some cases, the hiders paint the ducks, or attach cards so people can share photos of the ducks they have found to a social media group.

It's an elaborate tradition that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival have embraced while Walt Disney's cruise line has very recently banned the practice on its ships.       

Central Park on Oasis-class ships has long been a popular place to hide ducks.

Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

Walt Disney bans hiding ducks

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report quietly banned hiding ducks on its ships without publicly announcing it. The company did confirm the change on its PlanDisney web page. That's a website where panelists, who are paid in free travel, answer questions about various Disney vacation topics.

Shirley from FL wrote into the site in late December asking about the policy after she was not allowed to hide ducks on her recent Disney cruise.

"I've been hearing rumblings that guests are being discouraged from hiding ducks onboard Disney Cruise ships, so I called the friendly agents at Disney Cruise Line to ask if they had an official policy that I could share with you. I was advised that guests cannot hide things, such as rubber ducks in staterooms or public areas on the ship," Adrianna, an official panelist on the site answered.

That's a change in what had been a longstanding-policy to allow hiding ducks.

"I know that this is a popular thing to do for many cruisers onboard, but it sounds like it's being discouraged and as you said, Crew Members are removing any ducks they spot around the ship. I've got kids in my household with eyes that are trained for the ducks onboard so I guess it's time I inform them to not re-hide any ducks that they might find," she added.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean allow hiding ducks

Hiding ducks seems like a harmless activity, but some people really don't like it. That's the case for one Carnival passenger who wrote to Brand Ambassador John Heald on his Facebook page.

"Well done Disney cruises for banning the hiding of these infernal and disease riddled rubber ducks. I am a parent. I do not want to have to deal with a load of ducks to take home so just left them in the cabin or in the trash. So I can totally understand that decision. The VIFP Facebook page says Carnival is announcing the same. Good I say and this is echoed I betcha by most everyone else," she wrote.

That's not actually happening, Heald shared.

"I am surprised that the beards at Disney have banned the ducks? I didn’t know that, I am wonder if Donald had something to say about that," he joked.

(Beards is Heald's nickname for cruise line leadership).

"The answer is no, we are not going to ban the hiding of ducks. I know this is not for everyone but I also they are not 'disease riddled' and I also know it gives so many people joy so why would we stop the spreading of joy?" he added.

Royal Caribbean also allows passengers to hide ducks as long as they are in public areas. A spokesperson for the cruise line was unaware of Disney's change and did not provide a comment in response to TheStreet's request. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: