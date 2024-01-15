OFFERS
Legislative update, appeal of code violation up for consideration by county supervisors Former Prescott Mayor Paul Daly remembered for professional leadership, lasting community improvements Day 1 - Catch 22: Prescott Valley man missing after being found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways Prescott Valley Spanish newspaper exec honored with social justice award Prescott school board to discuss survey results for proposed bond Tuesday Gov. Hobbs’ proposed budget includes big cuts to school voucher program Prescott’s residential rental sales tax to stay in place until start of 2025 OLLI tours Dogtree Pines Sanctuary Prescott Chamber to host annual meeting, State of the City Address Jan. 18

Pet of the Week: Turkey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Turkey is an approximately 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. (Courtesy photo)

Turkey is an approximately 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 15, 2024 5:05 p.m.

Meet Turkey, an approximately 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. Turkey is a big, loving and energetic boy who loves to run around and play. He has a lot of energy and will need someone who has the time and ability to get him plenty of exercise! Turkey would do best as the only dog in the home as he is very dominant with other dogs. Turkey is house trained, neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and ready for his new loving home.

If you would like to meet Turkey, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

