Pet of the Week: Turkey (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Turkey, an approximately 2-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. Turkey is a big, loving and energetic boy who loves to run around and play. He has a lot of energy and will need someone who has the time and ability to get him plenty of exercise! Turkey would do best as the only dog in the home as he is very dominant with other dogs. Turkey is house trained, neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and ready for his new loving home.

If you would like to meet Turkey, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.