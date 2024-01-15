Pet of the Week: Poseidon (Catty Shack)

Poseidon and his litter mate were found in a street drain five feet down by construction workers in Granville. It is suspected that their mom was killed while searching for food. The day after their rescue it happened to hail and rain so hard that they would probably not have survived. They were taken to Catty Shack for fostering. Poseidon’s brother has a new home and now it’s his turn.

Poseidon is an all-black kitten exceptionally super affectionate and playful. Sweet as can be. He can be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can also get more information through petfinder.com or Cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai county residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.