Pet of the Week: Penelope (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Penelope is a beautiful 5-year-old Torti. She came to Miss Kitty’s when her owners’ baby was very allergic. Penelope is a perfect calm lap cat who loves attention and people. She is very sweet and loves to be brushed. Meet this gorgeous cat soon.

To meet Penelope, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.