Pet of the Week: Mae (Blackhat Humane Society)

Little 9-week-old Mae was found deep on the rez with only one other sister, and she is happy as can be to now have a cozy warm foster home with three square meals. She is all puppy and will need work on house rules and proper chewing but she is started on her vaccines and crate training. Nestling up to you on the couch is her favorite pastime and she wants a family with time at home to devote to her training and socializing.

Contact Blackhathumanesociety.org or 928 899-3942 with any questions.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.