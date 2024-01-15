OFFERS
Day 1 - Catch 22: Prescott Valley man missing after being found guilty of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

Manuel Francisco Rosas-Cordova

Originally Published: January 15, 2024 6 a.m.

It’s Day 1 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program: Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Manuel Francisco Rosas-Cordova.

In July 2020, Rosas-Cordova was arrested by Prescott Valley Police detectives after an investigation revealed he had received and then forwarded child pornography. Rosas-Cordova was found guilty of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Under the Age of 15, a class 3 felony. The court suspended imposition of sentence and placed him on Standard Probation Supervision for life.

On March 1, 2022, it was discovered Rosas-Cordova cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet the night prior, and is no longer residing at his approved residence. Attempts to find Rosas-Cordova have been unsuccessful and his vehicle was also missing from the residence. A nationwide felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Rosas-Cordova has a prior address in Prescott Valley and Los Angeles County. Rosas-Cordova is 56 years old, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Manuel Francisco Rosas-Cordova, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information and photo provided by Silent Witness.

