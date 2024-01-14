Can Big Tech just drag the stock market along?

It wasn't a bad week for financial markets, but it sure seemed that traders and their normal optimism couldn't get out of the way of, well, stuff, which seemed more interesting than the reality.

The fact is the Nasdaq Composite had a pretty good week, up 3.1%. The Nasdaq-100 Index was up 3.2%. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index hit a 52-week high at 4,802.40 on Friday before finishing the day up 0.1% at 4783.83 but up 2% on the week. The Dow Jones industrials added 0.34%.

Oil prices were up a little. Gas prices kept falling, and there is still every reason to believe the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. Only the when is unclear.

Is the January effect going to be a thing?

So perhaps the worries that a January decline for stocks generally will lead to a decline in 2024 are overblown.

Still, there was all this stuff. Such as:

So, does something need to save the market?

Patience will help.

Remember: The fourth-quarter earnings season has just begun, dominated by reports from banks, brokerages and others.

It will swing into higher gear this week and next with peak reports coming at the end of the month and into mid-February. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report is expected to report its results in the last week of January. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report reports first-quarter results on Feb. 1.

Watching the markets' progress Shutterstock

As important, the Fed holds its first two-day meeting on Jan. 30-31 and may offer clearer signals on when the expected first rate cut will arrive. Wall Street is expecting six rate cuts this year, starting in March, though some consider the timing and number of cuts to be irrational exuberance.

The Fed's key federal funds rate is at 5.25% to 5.5%. It's the key rate from which nearly all U.S. interest rates are derived.

Interest rates have fallen since October. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 3.944% after briefly topping 5% on Oct. 19.

The yield is important because it heavily influences mortgage rates. Home buyers and sellers are hoping for lower rates to add fuel to the housing markets. Mortgage News Daily put the national average rate on a 30-year mortgage at 6.69% on Saturday, down from nearly 8% in October.

Nvidia push lights a fire

But tech, especially Big Tech (but maybe not Tesla yet), looks to be the deciding factor.

Look what happened this week just to Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report. The shares fell in the week after New Year's but jumped 11.4% this past week.

The catalyst was announcements of new chips targeted at artificial intelligence, personal computers and gaming and new partnerships with Amgen (AMGN) - Get Free Report and others. Amgen hopes Nvidia-powered machines can help in drug discovery and data insights.

More from markets:

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Free Report jumped 8.3%. Microsoft added 5.6%. Amazon.com rose 6.5%.

Midcap and smallcap stocks largely did not participate this week.

So much for the market broadening out. Already, technology is sucking money into its orbit.

If techs drag the market sharply higher again, there's the risk U.S. markets may become as overbought as they were in December. And that could means a sharper pullback than we've seen since before Christmas.

Two other risks that should be top of mind for anyone making buy or sell decisions: