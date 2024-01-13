OFFERS
Obituary: William Anthony Wolff

William Anthony Wolff. (Courtesy)

William Anthony Wolff. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 10:02 p.m.

As the sun started its ascent on the third Sunday of Advent, we said our final goodbyes to our beloved William Anthony Wolff (“Bill” or “Papa Wolff” to those who knew him). Dec. 17, 2023 marks the day that Bill left this world, surrounded by his family, and entered into his Father’s House; no doubt his son, Brian Joseph Wolff was greeting him with joyful, open arms.

Bill was born on March 19, 1946 to Robert and Ercil Wolff in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1969 with a History major. His Master’s degree in Social Work was from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. Bill and Bonnie Musick where married on Jan. 23, 1971, this month would have been their 53rd wedding anniversary. They were blessed with four children, Jennifer, Brian, Michael and Rebecca, and four grandchildren, Eli, Kira, Emma and Brian Santino.

Bill retired in December 2010 as the director of Lakeside Center in St. Louis County, where he served troubled youth in St. Louis County.

In 2017 Bill and Bonnie moved to Prescott to be close to their oldest daughter, Jen, and family. During the past seven years he had been very active with Sacred Heart parish, Knights of Columbus, the Senior Peer program, his neighborhood HOA and Firewise USA. Bill also became the lead guitarist with his daughter, Jen’s, band, the Gurley Girls.

Many organizations received the blessing of Bill’s volunteer work and music. After losing his oldest son, Brian, to cancer at age 15 years, Bill became involved in bettering the lives of other children with cancer through Camp Rainbow in St. Louis, Missouri. He served on the board for The Episcopal City Mission of St. Louis, providing hope for children in the juvenile detention system and fundraising through John Denver Tribute concerts.

Beyond his musical and service contributions, Bill was known for his “dad jokes”, his model train set building, his woodworking, his love of history, his deep faith, and his dedication to his wife, Bonnie. Faith, family and service were his lifeblood.

There is no space large enough to express the summation of a life so fully lived, so given to the service of others, and the gigantic love Bill instilled in the hearts of his family, his friends, and everyone that has been lucky enough to cross his path. Rest in peace, Papa Wolff. There are no more earthly battles for you to fight and Heaven welcomes you into your forever home.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Iyad Hamarneh and his team with Arizona Oncology, Maggie’s Hospice and their team and so many friends and others who have been such a tremendous support, especially in these past few weeks.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Arizona, on Jan. 20, 2024 at 10 a.m., with the Rosary at 9:15. A luncheon in the lower level of the church will follow. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Rainbow, Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus or charity of your choice, in Bill’s name.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

