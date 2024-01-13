Obituary: Stephen Glen Little

Stephen Glen Little, 51, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away Dec. 28, 2023. Steve was born in Prescott, Arizona.

He is survived by parents Marvin and Nancy Little of Dewey, his three children Glenna, Kyle and Ashley, three grandchildren, also his sister, Nancy Gibson of Lansing, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and sisters Madeline Moore and Kristina Buehring.

A service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.