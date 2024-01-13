Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ S. Busby

Richard “Dick” S. Busby, passed peacefully away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Good Shepherd Hospice House, with his wife and family members by his side in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on March 13, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama to parents Eugene and Lillian (Evans) Busby.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Eugene and Lillian; a brother, Jerry Busby and a sister, Carolyn Craven. Dick is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, together they had five children; two sons, John Busby, AZ, and Nic (Lauren) Evans, KS; three daughters, Becky (Revel) Passmore, AR, Stephanie (Don) Sherman, AZ, Melissa (Chris) Brinkman, AZ; one sister, Linda (Jim) Tripp, TX; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dick was a graduate of Prescott High School; he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. After returning to Prescott, he served as a Deputy for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. In 1972 Dick worked with Busby Construction alongside his father. He moved on to work as the Building Official for Yavapai County and the city of Gillette, WY. Before retiring he worked for FEMA as a code inspector and a Building Superintendent in South Dakota. He was a past member and president of Prescott Jaycees; and a past member, director, and president of the Prescott Frontier Rodeos Association.

Dick will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley. Memorials may be made payable to Prescott Frontier Days and sent in care to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.

