Obituary: Rev. Dr. Richard Allan Unkenholz

The Reverend Doctor Richard Allan Unkenholz of Prescott, Arizona died as sweetly and peacefully as he lived on January 6, 2024 at 96. Born under very cold conditions, he came home to the family farm in a sled with heated stones under a fur blanket.

Richard dedicated his life to the United Methodist Church and the amazing folks who peopled his congregations throughout Indiana, North Dakota and Montana. He cared about the needs of others and tried to support causes that enriched their lives. He was a member of Golden K Kiwanis, Board Member of Open Door Community Center, delivered meals from the Senior Citizen Center, worked and was a member of the Church Relations Committee for Habitat for Humanity and maintained a garden for Open Door kitchen. He led Bible studies at Prescott UM Church and anywhere a Bible study needed presiding. His affiliations, responsibilities and influence while a full-time ordained minister for 43 years were countless, but included pastorates at Monson Chapel-Ft.Wayne, IN, Marion First Methodist, IN. North Dakota UM congregations included Edgeley-Jud-Nortonville, Valley City Epworth, Bismarck First, Jamestown First, Fargo Calvary, Williston-Grenora ND-Bainville MT.

Richard’s unbounded love for his wife of 72 years, Patricia Nell West Unkenholz abided as constantly as his love for the ND prairie. Together they reared 4 children - Mark (Karla) Unkenholz, Jeanne (Robert) Kolberg, Carol Sue (Dan) Morgan, and David Unkenholz -Lisa (Beuligan) Unkenholz, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren called him Grandpa.

Richard loved to read, garden, hunt, do puzzles, volunteer, write, collect jokes and follow sports. We loved him beyond measure.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Richard’s online guestbook. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.